House Democrats Take Action to Advance Priorities Important to the American People

After passing the American Rescue Plan last week, House Democrats took swift action on several priorities important to the American people. First, the House considered H.R. 1, the For The People Act, a comprehensive bill to make government work more effectively and efficiently for the people it serves. House Democrats passed this legislation during the 116th Congress, and it was ignored by the Republican-led Senate. H.R. 1 makes it easier for Americans to exercise their right to vote, puts in place national redistricting reform, ends the influence of dark money in our elections, and includes election security reforms as well as new ethics requirements. The For The People Act is vital and I’m glad to see it pass. I urge the Senate to consider this bill, which would restore Americans’ faith that their government works for them.

I brought another bill to the Floor this week that passed the House with strong Democratic support last Congress that was also ignored by the Republican-led Senate. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act seeks to address racial bias in policing and restore faith between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This legislation would direct the Department of Justice to track systemic racial discrimination, establish a national registry to track police misconduct, ban certain chokeholds, establish best practices consistent with President Obama’s 21st century Policing Task Force recommendations, and makes lynching a Federal hate crime. I am hopeful that we can garner Republican support in the Senate for this important measure.

As we look to next week, the House stands ready to take further action on the American Rescue Plan after the Senate completes their work on it. I was deeply disappointed that House Republicans voted against this package, despite the fact it is broadly popular with the American people and would give their communities funding to employ frontline workers, speed up distribution of COVID vaccines and testing, help reopen schools safely, and support small businesses. The American Rescue Plan is now under consideration in the Senate and I remain hopeful Republicans will join Democrats in support of this measure that will meet the COVID-19 economic and health crises. Our communities across the country are in dire need and I look forward to sending this bill to President Biden’s desk next week.

