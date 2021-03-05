UniCox SuperFoods Organic Products Launches KickStarter Campaign
Power Breakfast Blend with SuperFoods Introduced for People with Dietary RestrictionsTORONTO, CANADA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, UniCox SuperFoods announced the launch of its KickStarter campaign to raise funds for its ambitious, clean, organic foods company. This specialized purveyor of products is establishing a new brand for people with specific food preferences and dietary concerns. Its flagship Power Breakfast Blend is made with all natural, organic ingredients and no sugar or gluten. UniCox Super Foods will develop and continue to offer new, clean and outstanding vegan products.
“Unicox started in 2020 after its founder could not find a breakfast drink or shake on the market that met her dietary needs,” said a spokesperson for UniCox Super Foods. “Clean ingredients are important to so many consumers. The problem is that most breakfasts are very high in various sugars and they contain gluten, fillers, artificial flavors and coloring. Our company offers better choices.”
UniCox is more than a business venture for the company’s founder. It represents a solution to a personal health challenge she faced. In 2019, the founder was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). A few of the symptoms she was experiencing were weight gain and fatigue. She made a decision and decided to change her eating lifestyle and completely re-evaluated her food intake. Within weeks of trading bread and pasta for nuts and avocados, she achieved a remarkable rebound in the way she felt and performed. To keep her PCOS normal, she went gluten free and adopted the keto diet.
The founder is far from alone. Millions of people have comparable health and diet needs. These insights led to the formation of UniCox, which is addressing this emerging market need. The founder, who describes herself as a “one-women army,” is raising funds on Kickstarter to turn her vision into a reality. Uses of funds from the crowdfunding campaign will enable her to commence full-scale operations and hire team members.
Power Breakfast Blend contains only eight ingredients, including plant protein. The proprietary blend is delicious, easy and quick to prepare with the customer’s milk of choice.
For more information go to http://www.unicoxsuperfoods.com/
