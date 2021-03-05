AGAU ANNOUNCES RTO WITH 14TH ROUND WILL NOT PROCEED
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agau Resources, Inc. (“AGAU” or the “Company”) announces that its proposed business combination with 14th Round Inc. (“14R”) will not proceed as 14R continues to contemplate various strategic alternatives at this time. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.
About AGAU Inc.
AGAU Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.
For more information, please contact:
AGAU RESOURCES, INC.
Binyomin Posen, CEO and Director
Telephone: (416) 481.2222 x 246
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Binyomin Posen
About AGAU Inc.
AGAU Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.
For more information, please contact:
AGAU RESOURCES, INC.
Binyomin Posen, CEO and Director
Telephone: (416) 481.2222 x 246
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca
Binyomin Posen
Agau Resources, Inc.
email us here