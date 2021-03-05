OCI expands global footprint by announcing the launch of its new office in the Malaysian capital.
This expansion allows OCI to meet our client’s needs more efficiently within Asia, enabling seamless facilitation across our global trade and services.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opening of this new office in Kuala Lumpur gives OCI a direct and local presence to better meet the Asian market’s high demand for sourcing, logistics and flexible financing. OCI Malaysia has collaborated with its partners across Southeast Asia, and is prepped for business worth over 5 billion USD in 2021.
— Oliver Chapman, Group CEO of OCI Limited
Oliver Chapman, Group CEO of UK based OCI Limited said, “The decision to open the office in Asia was the next logical step in the growth strategy of our business. This expansion allows OCI to meet our client’s needs more efficiently within Asia, enabling seamless facilitation across our global trade and services.”
OCI has rapidly adapted to the ever-changing trade environment and the demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new office will support the Malaysian government’s pandemic relief programs and those of other countries, including Indonesia and Sri Lanka.
Managing Director of OCI Malaysia, Ishtiaq M Khan said, “We are proud of our ability to successfully provide supplies and intelligent working capital solutions, supporting the demands of both public and private sectors.”
OCI’s flexible financing model provides the strength and capacity to handle a high volume of procurement. The organisation has a history of aiding governments and large corporations in Europe, the Middle East, USA and Asia. Providing liquidity to help them to optimise their capabilities in sourcing products and enhancing cash flow.
Executive Director of OCI Malaysia, Dato Azwanddin Hamzah said, “OCI Malaysia continues to develop the intelligent procurement strategies and flexible financial models offered to our partners - providing them with more choice and more innovative solutions within today's ever changing market.
OCI’s strategy is to continue supporting international organisations and governments in their procurement needs. The new Malaysian office will expand its global reach, including the Indonesian markets."
About OCI
OCI is a recognised global leader and innovator in the provision of end-to-end supply chain partnering services. Our strategy enables a stronger presence across several sectors including manufacturing, consumables, healthcare, agricultural and industrial sectors, and more specifically throughout the pandemic with PPE supplies.
Utilising our network of major global markets and decades of expertise in procurement, logistics and finance, OCI is able to link directly into the supply chains of its partners, enabling us to understand their requirements and alleviate any constraints.
ENDS.
Notes for Editors : Available for interviews and comments
CONTACT DETAILS
OCI Malaysia
D5-5-1, Solaris Dutamas,
1 Jalan Dutamas 1, 50480
Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
t: +603 6413 1533
e: myhello@oci-group.co.uk
w: www.oci-group.co.uk
OCI LIMITED
33 Cannon Street
London
EC4M 5SB
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 7963 090 378
Email: cc@oci-group.co.uk
Web: www.oci-group.co.uk
Charlotte Victoria
OCI Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn