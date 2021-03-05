2021 Marketing Activities

Each year, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture works with partners around the world to connect Vermont agricultural businesses with new and exciting marketing opportunities.

COVID-19 really mixed up our 2020 plan, but we adapted, went virtual, and we have another incredible year of local, regional, national, and international marketing activities throughout 2021. Some of our activities are planned to be in person, and some are planned as virtual. We are monitoring the safety and associated restrictions for the planned in-person activities and will maintain flexibility and adjust participation as needed.

Here’s to another great year!