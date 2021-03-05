ELIZABETH DIPP METZGER NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE’S CHAIRMAN’S CABINET TOP 50 IN THE COMPANY
Dipp Metzger has achieved this status for the 9th consecutive year.EL PASO, TX, US, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lizzie Dipp Metzger has been named a member of the 2020-2021 Chairman’s Cabinet of New York Life. Members of the elite Chairman’s Cabinet are the top fifty highest producing agents among New York Life’s sales force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement. This is the 7th year Lizzie has achieved this status.
Mrs. Dipp Metzger is Founder and Principal of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies and solutions firm in El Paso, TX, serving clients nationwide. As a Financial Adviser, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated investment and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. She has been proud to offer New York Life insurance and financial products since 2010 and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office in El Paso, TX.
Lizzie Dipp Metzger’s financial adviser relationship with Eagle Strategies LLC requires that she be appropriately licensed in the states she provides investment advisory services. A graduate of Pomona College with a Masters in Science in Financial Services from the American College, Lizzie is also a Certified Financial Planner® and has an AEP® designation.
Lizzie enjoys helping people meet their financial goals. With experience as an adviser and over 10 years of previous experience as a business owner, Lizzie understands the financial challenges most individuals and business owners face today and works diligently to research and provide the right solutions for them.
Lizzie’s focus is physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market. Lizzie provides holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation.
Lizzie was born in El Paso, TX. She is fluent in Spanish; and she serves her local community as well as transnational clients in the U.S and Mexico. She is actively involved in her community and serves many organizations including the United Way and the Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.
