Jubilation as Avila Naturalle Rewards Its Best-Performing Distributors

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avila Naturalle Limited, a leading manufacturer of natural skin care products in Nigeria recently rewarded its top-performing distributors nationwide with special prizes which include a Toyota Hiace bus, Toyota Camry Saloon car, Suzuki Mini Vans, Dispatch bikes and other mouth-watering consolation prizes.

The distributors who were specially acknowledged during the Prize Presentation Ceremony in Lagos last Friday amidst glitz and fanfare were visibly excited about the company’s gesture of appreciation, which they described as a good motivation to strive for better performance in the new year.

The Avila Naturalle Distributors Prize Presentation Ceremony is the company’s way of acknowledging, appreciating and rewarding its distributors for their commitment towards projecting the brand and making it accessible to millions of customers nationwide.

The Star-Winners of the Diamond Partners category are Mrs Hafsat Balogun of Hafbam Global Ltd (Amuwo/Festac) who emerged as the Best-Performing Diamond Partner 2020 and was rewarded with a Toyota Hiace Bus and a Chest Freezer; Mrs Chinyere Orji of Ile Ewa Concept (Agege) emerged 1st Runner Up and was rewarded with a Mini-Van and a Chest Freezer while Mrs Adeola Adeyanju (Zaria) emerged 2nd Runner-up and got a Mini Van.

In the Major Distributor’s category, Mrs Oluwakemi Ajisafe(Abuja 3) emerged Top Performer and was rewarded with a Suzuki Mini-Van; Mrs Rosabel Ogbomo (Benin City 1) emerged 1st Runner up and was rewarded with a Dispatch Bike and a Refrigerator while Mrs Opeyemi (Abuja 1) got a Double-door Refrigerator as the 2nd Runner up.

In the Mini Distributors’ category, Miss Ofure Oaikhena (Lagos) emerged as the Most Outstanding Mini Distributor of the Year 2020 and was rewarded with a Toyota Camry car. In second place was Mrs Zainab Bello (Kaduna) who won a Dispatch Bike while Mrs Onatolu Taiwo (Lagos) got a Refrigerator in Third Place.

Speaking during the Prize Presentation Ceremony, the Founder and Managing Director, Avila Naturalle Limited, Mrs Temitope Mayegun who was represented by the Business Development Manager, Mrs Oluwakemi Fafiyebi said the event is not just another show of merriment, it is one of the company’s ways of acknowledging and appreciating its distributors for their commitment and support to the Avila brand and of course the vision.

“As you all know, Avila Naturalle is out to add value to humanity by enriching lives and inspiring a healthier and happier world. We stand by this vision and will give our all to bring it to reality. However, we realise that we cannot achieve this vision alone, as the popular saying goes… “If you want to go fast, go alone. But If you want to go far, go together”. For us in Avila Naturalle, we are going far with this vision, that is why we want to use this opportunity to appreciate all our distributors for their continuous support and commitment in running with us and pushing this vision to reality”, she said.

“Today, we are here to appreciate everyone’s effort, particularly those that have done a little extra. That little extra push, that little extra passion, that little extra commitment, that little extra innovation is what has earned you today’s recognition and reward, she added.

While expressing her appreciation, Mrs Afusat Balogun who was noticeably elated at the Toyota HiAce Bus reward said she is grateful to the management of Avila Naturalle for keeping to their promises and encouraging them to always strive for excellence.

Avila Naturalle continues to redefine the Nigerian skincare terrain by promoting the use of natural, healthy and safe products on the body through its all-natural body care brands comprising of various skincare, haircare, mouth care, foot care solutions etc. The company is driven by the need to help Nigerians break free from harmful chemical-based body care products by creating a culture and an enabling environment for natural body care solutions to thrive.

The company is also further enriching the lives of the people through its array of healthy and natural Foods, Water and natural drinks products all in line with its vision to inspire a healthier and happier world. www.avilanaturalle.com