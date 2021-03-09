P3iD Technologies Marketing Syndication Program for effective messaging of secure cloud document processing solutions
Augment your existing marketing with exclusive digital content to transform your business with subscription services messaging and enter new markets with ease
With the help of P3iD Marketing I've been able to easily add additional services and capabilities to my business portfolio without any effort or expenses.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P3iD Technologies, Inc., a software development and solution company providing secure cloud solutions for document workflow automation, is pleased to announce the ‘P3iD Marketing Syndication Program for effective messaging’ (P3iD-MSP).
— Kevin Garlick - Owner, FileBase Systems
The P3iD Marketing Syndication Program extends P3iD’s marketing materials such as presentations, brochure, web pages and videos to P3iD VIP partners by re-branding these materials with your companies’ colors and contact information. Traditional print, and online marketing, often require expensive outsourcing, time and costs to create content. To help create a business advantage for P3iD partners, P3iD-MSP was created to provide exclusive access to important marketing collateral, accelerating business growth through effective digital marketing campaigns.
P3iD-MSP is a program that truly is a win-win situation which enables P3iD VIP partners to access proprietary, and exclusive, digital content to be re-branded as their own. P3iD-MSP VIP’s can request custom-branding for a wide variety of digital content which they can utilize for sales and marketing activities that greatly accelerates time-to-market and quicker access to revenue.
Highlights of the P3iD Marketing Syndication Program (P3iD-MSP) include:
• Augment an existing marketing strategy with additional branded content
• Deliver concise messaging to targeted audiences
• Expand business opportunities into vertical markets
• Share a cohesive message that aligns with a roadmap over a long period of time
Content from the P3iD Marketing digital asset library, includes materials created from many years of practical technology experience, real-world use case scenarios as well as end-user case studies. Marketing collateral available from P3iD-MSP includes original content including presentations, brochures, white papers, blogs, press releases, videos, web pages and much more. Benefits of P3iD-MSP include the following:
• Reduce, or eliminate, digital marketing expense while still providing valuable content
• Demonstrate Subject Matter Expertise (SME) on particular technologies and vertical markets
• Quicker time-to-market with access to a full library of various digital marketing assets
• Increase exposure into new and lucrative markets without the complicated effort
For anyone interested in joining the P3iD Marketing Syndication Program please visit https://p3idtech.com/register/ and apply for P3iD-MSP VIP access or e-mail msp@p3idtech.com. Upon approval, you will be provided access to the P3iD-VIP Lounge where you will have access to exclusive content which can be branded for your companies own digital marketing campaigns.
About P3iD Technologies, Inc.
P3iD Technologies develops and integrates, an extensible modular platform for capture, extraction, and storage of documents and data. The company focuses on a modern approach to innovative business process automation solutions. P3iD maintains a strong emphasis on security by integrating patent-pending identity management and encryption technologies. Your organization’s success is our success.
For more information, visit https://p3idtech.com, call us at 408-785-2005, or email media@p3idtech.com.
Kevin Neal
P3iD Technologies, Inc.
+1 408-785-2005
