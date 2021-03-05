STARTINGPOINT SELECTED FOR GOOGLE FOR STARTUPS FOUNDERS ACADEMY
Ray McKenzie, is one of 50 founders selected for Google for Startups program focused on high potential startups from underrepresented entrepreneurs in the U.S.REDONDO BEACH, CA, USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StartingPoint, a SaaS customer operations and experience platform for service-based companies and teams today announced it was selected to join the second cohort of the Google for Startups Founders Academy, a nationwide 6 month, equity free program designed to help promising founders and their startups grow revenues and obtain access to capital.
The Founders Academy will begin on March 3 and consist of hands-on workshops across a range of topics including customer acquisition, hiring, and fundraising. StartingPoint is one of only 50 high potential startups that the Google for Startups team has selected for the first nationwide cohort. The Founders Academy model was piloted in Atlanta last year with 45 Georgia based companies.
“StartingPoint’s inclusion into the Google for Startups Founders Academy is truly an honor. To be selected as a promising startup by such an esteemed company and leadership group along with joining a talented cohort of other startups speaks to the potential of our product and company,” says Ray McKenzie, Founder and CEO. “This program and support from Google for Startups comes at a critical time. Our involvement will be used to amplify our sales and revenue growth, develop effective marketing techniques, and increase our network of other founders, customers, partners, and Google staff and executives.”
“85 percent of participants from Google for Startups Founders Academy that we ran in Georgia reported that the program helped grow their startup, whether that be through job creation, fresh pathways to capital, new strategic partnerships, or increased brand and marketing exposure,” says Jewel Burks Solomon, Head of Google for Startups US. “By expanding the program nationally, we’re hopeful that we can continue to level the playing field for underrepresented founders and their startups, like StartingPoint by connecting them to the best Google has to offer.”
Service-based companies and teams lose excess time and spend extra money using multiple tools to support customers and colleagues. StartingPoint launched in June 2020 with the mission to make work easier for service-based teams and to increase customer engagement through solving the disconnected customer experience. StartingPoint is a single, unified platform that drives efficiency and productivity for customers, team members, and management. StartingPoint’s involvement in the Google for Startups Founders Academy will help the company achieve additional growth and scale to reach more customers and partners and mature the company to service customers for many years to come.
ABOUT STARTINGPOINT
StartingPoint is a SaaS customer operations and experience platform for service-based companies and shared services teams simplifying customer on-boarding, project management, service and helpdesk support, and team performance. StartingPoint provides companies and teams with an efficient, lean customer operations platform that can be deployed and customized within one hour allowing team members to perform actions within five clicks. These core values help companies and teams save time and save money to decrease customer churn, retain their customers, ensure high customer satisfaction, and increase team productivity.
ABOUT GOOGLE FOR STARTUPS
Google for Startups works to level the playing field for startup founders and communities to succeed by bringing the best of Google’s products, connections, and best practices to startups. Paired with a deep commitment to create diverse startup communities, many of our offerings are designed specifically to provide underrepresented founders with access to resources and opportunities. We support startups everywhere to build something better. Because when startups succeed, we all succeed.
