Discover the awe-inspiring power of THE CONNECTION now on VOD

Samera Entertainment gives us a quick look at this harrowing suspense thriller from Midnight Releasing.

I’m happy to have been a part of the film, it was a great experience getting to work with all the cast and crew. The whole production was a well oiled machine.” — Rod Grant (actor/producer)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An unlikely bond is forged in the shadow of a mysterious light in THE CONNECTION, the new thriller from Midnight Releasing and writer/director Nicholas Naylor.

The Connection starts out on a normal night that takes an unexpected turn when a man and a woman, two strangers, find a strange beam of light in the forest, and share an unbreakable connection in the wake of its shine -- as well as some additional superhuman capabilities. They attempt to cope with these cosmic changes, only to realize that any sense of normalcy in their lives has gone right out the window, and that their worlds will never be the same again.

"The Connection was such a journey to film, the talent of the crew and the cast made every minute a journey worth taking." - Nicholas Naylor (writer/director)

The Connection stars Laura Stetman, Nicholas Naylor, Joel D. Wynkoop, and Rod Grant. Grant was also a producer on the film, and had nothing but glowing things to say about the collaborative effort that brought The Connection to life.

On top of the otherworldly horror that inherent in this scenario, the film is also a deeply poignant depiction of both loneliness and despair in our modern culture, and the paradoxical logic of being connected to everyone online and connected to no one in reality.

CEO of Midnight Releasing, Darrin Ramage is happy to include The Connection on their March slate and says:

"The Connection is such a trippy concept, and stunningly rich in characterization. It’s a spectacular story with some amazing visuals and a solid romance subplot."

The Connection is now available from Midnight Releasing. https://bit.ly/3sPhXTK

Attention bloggers, online film/entertainment magazines, and pod-casters for follow up interviews with the cast and crew of The Connection, be sure to contact Sharry Flaherty of Samera Entertainment at: SameraEntertainment@Gmail.com or AcortAcquistions@Gmail.com

ABOUT MIDNIGHT RELEASING

Founded in 2009 by Darrin Ramage, Midnight Releasing is a premiere home entertainment distributor of quality independent genre films released only in the North America Region. With a following of thousands on social media outlets, Midnight Releasing continues to draw attention with each release.

ABOUT SAMERA ENTERTAINMENT

Sharry Flaherty CEO and Founder of Samera Entertainment is a seasoned and well known film producer and Acquisitions Executive for Midnight Releasing. Samera consults with filmmakers on their projects that are either in development, pre-production or post-production. Filmmakers are welcome to submit their Horror, Sci-fi and Thriller titles to: SameraEntertainment@Gmail.com or AcortAcquistions@Gmail.com

