Immunity Support for the New Normal: The Future of Vitamins is NOW!

ImmunoEssentials100 - The Future of Vitamins is NOW!

The Future of Vitamins is NOW! ImmunoEssentials100 provides 100% of the Daily Value of all 13 essential vitamins, including Vitamin D + Zinc and antioxidants.

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott W. Tunis, MD FACS

Masks. Social distancing. Meticulous sanitation.

The preponderance of scientific evidence suggests that these are the most appropriate measures to minimize the severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet these are purely external measures that act only to limit the spread of the virus. They do nothing to the virus itself.

Vaccinations are a marvel of modern medicine. They work by programming our B lymphocytes to produce antibodies against viruses, and by instructing T lymphocytes to destroy virus-infected cells. When subsequently exposed to the virus, our immune defense mechanisms are already in place and ready to go, and our response is faster and more vigorous.

The rationale of vaccination is therefore predicated on the vaccine being able to program a normally functioning immune system to be more efficient.

Social guidelines and vaccination notwithstanding, the single most important defense against infections is our own immunity. Ensuring that our immunity is functioning optimally is therefore of paramount importance in the New Normal. A wealth of credible scientific evidence suggests that the severity, morbidity, and mortality of COVID-19 infection is greater with compromised immunity, certain vitamin deficiencies, and chronic pre-existing disease.

ImmunoEssentials100 is the first complete vitamin formula specifically targeted to promote immunity and social preparedness in the pandemic era* which contains the key nutrients Vitamin D, Melatonin, Zinc, Astragalus, Flavonoids and 100% of the Daily Value of all 13 essential vitamins and 8 trace elements.

There are 13 essential vitamins and 8 trace elements we must consume in adequate quantities for normal health and immunity. The Daily Value (DV) of each, determined by the FDA, is how much we are supposed to get every day.

If you consume a complete and healthy diet every day you are likely, but not guaranteed, to be getting adequate essential vitamins and trace elements.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020, published by the US Department of Health and Human Services defines a complete and healthy diet as consumption in appropriate caloric quantity of:

• Fresh vegetables from all the colored sub-groups

• Fresh fruit, especially whole fruit

• Grains, at least half of which are whole grains

• Fat-free or low-fat dairy, including milk, yogurt, cheese, or fortified soy beverages nuts, seeds, and soy products

• A variety of protein foods, including seafood, lean meats and poultry, eggs, legumes and nuts, seeds, and soy products

• Poly-unsaturated oils

If you are like most people, you do your best to eat as healthy as you can. The hectic pace of life, however, frequently requires us to make less than ideal dietary choices. And foods high in sugar and saturated fats and low in nutritional value are everywhere.

A daily vitamin formula is intended to ensure an adequate intake of essential vitamins regardless of diet. Approximately two-thirds of adults in the United States take a multivitamin, one-third do not.

Multivitamins contain some or all the essential vitamins and trace elements in different amounts. You may be surprised to discover that none of the five best-selling multivitamins in domestic US sales contain 100% of the Daily Value of every essential vitamin and trace element.

The statistical results of our collective dietary habits and choices are as follows:

• One-third of the US population overall is at least one vitamin deficient or anemic, with 23%, 6.3%, and 1.7% of the U.S. population at risk of deficiency in 1, 2, or 3–5 vitamins or anemia.

• 40% of individuals who do not take a daily supplement are deficient in at least one vitamin or anemic

Nutrient % of US Population Deficient

Vitamin D 33%

Vitamin B6 Pyridoxine 11%

Vitamin C 6.2%

Vitamin B12 5%

Iron 4.6%

Vitamin B9 Folic Acid 0.37%

Vitamin A 0.28%

Why is this important in the current era? Consider the most common deficiency, Vitamin D.

• The University of Chicago Department of Medicine has reported that untreated Vitamin D deficiency is associated with nearly doubling the risk of testing (+) for COVID 19.

• In an open letter sent to world governments on December 21, 2020, 200 health, science and medical experts from the UK, US, and Europe say there is clear scientific evidence that vitamin D reduces Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

ImmunoEssentials100 provides 100% of the Daily Value of all 13 essential vitamins including Vitamin D.

With respect to other micronutrients, there is an accumulating body of credible scientific evidence that Zinc, Melatonin, and Flavonoids may be beneficial in supporting immunity in COVID-19 infection. Although there is no unequivocal scientific proof of beneficial effects to date (and there may never be), the appropriate studies are ongoing worldwide by the most reputable scientific institutions in medicine.

Many institutions and physicians have elected to recommend these nutrients to promote immunity in the setting of the COVID-19 pandemic due to their widespread availability, relative safety, and on the basis of the existing scientific observations to date indicating potential beneficial effects.

ImmunoEssentials100 is a proprietary 37 ingredient formula of targeted immune-support micronutrients including 100% the Daily Values of Vitamin C and Zinc, as well as 24 powerful antioxidants and phytonutrients including Melatonin, the flavonoids Quercetin and Baicalin, and Astragalus. It is manufactured in the USA in a GMP and NSF certified facility under the highest standards and is non-GMO and Gluten-free.

According to Scott W. Tunis MD FACS, Medical Director, “The consensus in the medical community is that in addition to social distancing, wearing a mask, practicing meticulous hygiene, and elective vaccination, it is also important to consume the recommended daily amounts of essential vitamins. Targeted micronutrients have also shown encouraging data. ImmunoEssentials100 is formulated not only to meet those requirements but to provide nutritional immunity support at the next level.”