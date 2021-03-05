Andy Cole, Wesley Brown, Emile Heskey & Stan Petrov in Sun Gardens Dubrovnik with Campioni Soccer Academy

Sun Gardens Dubrovnik, 5* resort at the Adriatic, Dubrovnik, Croatia The beachfront setting with three outdoor pools and a natural beach Campioni Soccer Academy for children at the Sports Centre

Professional football children training in Dubrovnik, Croatia with UK sporting legends

DUBROVNIK, CROATIA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Croatia’s 5-star resort Sun Gardens Dubrovnik will be hosting this summer UK’s Campioni Soccer Academy featuring Manchester United FC’s legends Andy Cole July 26 - 30 and Wesley Brown August 2 - 6, Liverpool FC star Emile Heskey August 16 - 20, and Celtic’s midfielder Stan Petrov August 23 - 27, 2021.

The legends, all of whom have played for their national team, along with UEFA licensed coaches who work and manage clubs and academies, are all committed to passing on their skills, tactics and experience to the next generation. The Campioni Academy is designed for children aged 6 to 15 years of all abilities to develop much more than their technical skills.

‘When you see their confidence grow and see the children succeed at something you helped them achieve, it’s really rewarding,’ said Manchester United Legend Andy Cole, confirming that soccer is more than just a game - it’s a beneficial sport that teaches children life skills, and provides a positive impact in their behaviour later on.

Each session has a different focus balanced out with small-sided games to challenge the understanding of the topics. The week commences with a family welcome drinks reception where the legend footballer presents each child with a Campioni training kit, bag, water bottle and cap and concludes with a medal and certificate presentation.

Campioni parents have a chance to play alongside the professionals in a match, socialise during summer evenings with the legends and explore resort activities. Sun Gardens Dubrovnik, Croatia's premier five-star resort and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is located in the community of Orašac, 11 kilometres from the UNESCO Old Town of Dubrovnik.

The resort offers a choice of 201 modern hotel rooms and suites and 207 luxurious residences accommodation. Resort facilities include a private beach, three pools, an awarded spa centre, sports centre, a variety of restaurants and bars featuring local and international cuisine, children club, retail shopping area and conference facilities. An extensive range of indoor and outdoor activities at Sun Gardens Dubrovnik means the whole family can spend quality time together during the holiday.

Find more information on Campioni Soccer Academy at Sun Gardens Dubrovnik at www.sungardensdubrovnik.com.

