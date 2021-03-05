FutoLearn Seminar in Pune FutoLearn Team Press Conference

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FutoLearn EdTech Pvt. Ltd. conducted an exemplary seminar on 'Artificial Intelligence and Coding in Indian Classroom – The need of the hour' at Ramada Plaza – Pune, on Feb 16, 2021. The summit seated some of the top-notch of the education industry as it's panellists—they have immensely contributed to raising the bar of education in India. The Chief Guest of the event was Adv S.K. Jain, the Chairman of Shikshan Prashikshan Mandal and the panellists included Dr Lakshmi Kumar, Founder and Director of The Orchid School; Mrs Jyotsna Mishra, Principal Director of Allard Public School; Mrs Jayshree Venkatraman, Principal of SNBP International School; Mrs Bindu Saini, Principal of S.B. Patil Public School and Mrs Monika Chhabra, Principal of MITCON International School.

The main topics addressed at the seminar were breaking the myths around AI and coding for children and the revelation of best practices followed to incorporate AI as a curriculum in both the national and the global scenario.

The main reason to introduce Artificial Intelligence or AI in schools is to make young minds more aware of a technology dominating all sectors. Though CBSE released a curriculum elaborating the various ways AI can be integrated into the school syllabus, the challenge exists in the program's execution.

As an education technology company, we analysed the gap and designed an AI and Coding program as an end-to-end solution that breaks down this complex technology into child-friendly content. Our online platform helps conduct classes. Teachers have access to online teaching kits (Lesson plans, teacher notes, PPT's, audio/video lessons and other necessary resources). Master trainers are assigned to school teachers to equip them to deliver the syllabus to their students. Students and teachers get 24hr access to editors, books, activities and AI projects online.

The program teaches the concepts, integrates AI with core subjects (English, Science, Social Studies and Maths) and enhances students skill to apply AI to a real-world scenario.

The aim is to walk along with schools to help create a mindset in students to study AI at a young age that will prepare them for a greater tomorrow.

Skill-based learning is a powerful tool in today's technology-driven and fast-paced world. We believe in exposing children to big ideas of tomorrow. It will help them convert from being consumers to becoming creators.

FutoLearn Edutech Pvt. Ltd., is one of the fastest-growing company in the educational technology space. It is the brain-child of Mr Sivakarthikeyen, who has worked for IT giants such as CISCO and has 20+ years of rich experience in the IT sector. The Co-founder, Mr Mohammed Hanif, has 20+ years of rich experience in the publishing sector. Their combination brought both worlds' strengths into 'FutoLearn AI and Coding' - a skill-based learning program designed as per the CBSE curriculum and the guidelines' released by NEP 2020.

FutoLearn AI and Coding is an initiative to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) to children at an early age to unlock creativity, enhance productivity, identify new possibilities and accomplish dreams on their terms.

FutoLearn Press Conference in Pune