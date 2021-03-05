LoginRadius Simplifies the Onboarding Process for Zachys' Consumers
CIAM leader launches a frictionless onboarding process to drive breakthrough consumer experiences for the wine-selling giant
Zachys' team set a goal for us to make authentication more seamless while maintaining a secure solution for their large consumer base.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, the global leader in cloud-based identity and access management solution, today announced its service implementation for the third-generation wine business giant, Zachys. The identity provider has implemented a fully managed and customizable registration feature on their website to continuously exceed their consumers' onboarding expectations.
— Rakesh Soni, Co-Founder and CEO of LoginRadius
Zachys was looking to accelerate their transition to a more convenient and consistent login process that didn't sacrifice consumer experience. LoginRadius provided all the necessary identity services to simplify login and minimize any disruption to the wine seller’s day-to-day operations. Interestingly, Zachys’ monthly active users have increased by 132% since 2019.
"As an Identity Provider, LoginRadius shares a backbone of adaptability to echo our client's expectations. Zachys' team set a goal for us to make authentication more seamless while maintaining a secure solution for their large consumer base," said Rakesh Soni, Co-Founder and CEO of LoginRadius.
"We have been supporting Zachys' with our proven expertise in registration, login and our rich data migration capabilities for seven years now. We look forward to many more years of result-yielding association", he adds
Social login was another major undertaking that the CIAM provider offered for easier and faster onboarding. Zachys also leveraged LoginRadius’ custom fields and interfaces to create registration forms based on their requirement.
Zachys is a third-generation wine business with offices in New York, DC, Napa, Paris, Stockholm, London, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai. It sells the finest wines from around the world and brings curated wine experiences to its consumers.
LoginRadius has published a case study to highlight Zachys’ experience. It is available on the LoginRadius official website.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
