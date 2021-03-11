Medical Marijuana Is The Key To Manage Mental Health In New York

ental health issues are on the rise and there is an urgent need for a viable solution. Thankfully, cannabis is a brilliant mode of managing mental health.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental health issues are on the rise and there is an urgent need for a viable solution. Thankfully, cannabis is a brilliant mode of managing mental health. Ever since cannabis became legal in 2014, it has been at the forefront of driving a positive change in society. A large part of the credit goes to the medical marijuana card in New York that gives users the legal right to access cannabis.Cannabis has emerged as a natural form of treatment for managing a lot of health conditions. In fact, it is a much better option than mainstream medications which come with a lot of harmful side-effects. The same does not apply to cannabis and it is completely natural. Patients can access cannabis through a NY marijuana card that allows them to prevent any legal hassles and use cannabis while respecting the law authorities. Along with that, the patients need to have a qualifying medical condition in order to qualify for a cannabis recommendation.Cannabis has multiple properties that make it an ideal medium to manage mental health issues. The active compounds like THC and CBD interact with the CBD receptors in the body to bring a sense of relaxation. So, it leads to mental clarity and helps people to battle stressful situations with ease. People have been using medical marijuana with satisfactory results in New York. Also, the doctors support the cannabis drive in the state because it is a much safer and more effective way to keep mental health in a good state.Now, talking about qualifying conditions, it includes HIV/AIDS, ALS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord nerve injury, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, chronic pain, PTSD, substance use disorder, and neuropathy. So, when a patient applies for a recommendation, a certified cannabis doctor evaluates them to check if they have a qualifying medical condition. Upon the doctor’s approval, the patient gets a certification which is forwarded to the state department of health for the final approval.A large part of the credit for a positive response in the state goes to certified cannabis clinics. “ We are constantly trying to bring a positive change in society through our clinical expertise. Our experts understand that mental health is a serious concern. Keeping that in mind, we use cannabis as an ideal medium to help people manage their mental health issues. So far the results have been great and we wish to continue doing that in the future as well. “ said the CEO of one of the leading medical marijuana doctor clinics in New York Most clinics run on a HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform that makes it highly convenient for patients to access cannabis recommendations. Seeing the current trend of cannabis use and its positive results, we can expect that it will continue to make a difference in the future too. With medical cannabis, the scope of positive mental health seems like a thriving reality.