St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A400920

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: March 4, 2021 at approximately 1717 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Pln, Bradford

VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief (x2)

 

ACCUSED: William Kavanagh                                                

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VICTIM: Dominick Mitchell

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: Valley Vista

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 4, 2021 at approximately 1717 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a report of an assault at Valley Vista in Bradford, VT.

Troopers arrived on scene and located the suspect, William Kavanagh (36), who

was placed in a cruiser pending further investigation.

 

While Kavanagh was in the cruiser, he damaged the cruiser camera and audio

system resulting in damage to government property. It was later learned that

after a verbal altercation, Kavanagh began throwing and breaking items at Valley

Vista and caused pain to Dominick Mitchell (59).

 

Kavanagh was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. He was later

released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 19, 2021 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A 

BAIL:   N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

