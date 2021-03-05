St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief (x2)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400920
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: March 4, 2021 at approximately 1717 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Pln, Bradford
VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Unlawful Mischief (x2)
ACCUSED: William Kavanagh
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Dominick Mitchell
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: Valley Vista
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 4, 2021 at approximately 1717 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to a report of an assault at Valley Vista in Bradford, VT.
Troopers arrived on scene and located the suspect, William Kavanagh (36), who
was placed in a cruiser pending further investigation.
While Kavanagh was in the cruiser, he damaged the cruiser camera and audio
system resulting in damage to government property. It was later learned that
after a verbal altercation, Kavanagh began throwing and breaking items at Valley
Vista and caused pain to Dominick Mitchell (59).
Kavanagh was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. He was later
released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 19, 2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.