A real humanitarian persona, The Nigeria royal prince, Adepoju Olaoluwa Itunu’s feats are astonishing

An active social worker, he is a contemporary romance novelist and author, with over 5 books, which have proven to be bestsellers.
I want to lead by example and show the youth of today that fitness and health are fundamental to a person’s mental, spiritual and financial growth”USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belonging to a royal family, Adepoju Olaoluwa Itunu is the Nigerian prince with great endeavors to his name at the young age of 23. Despite being a prince, with a soaring social reputation, the prince has been highly revered and has a huge humanitarian side. Always uplifting the underprivileged, he has come a long way and has been multi-versed, with innumerable talents.
Presently pursuing a degree from a prestigious institution in India, Adepoju Olaoluwa Itunu is a fitness freak demonstrating exceptional sports abilities. A model and an Award-winning author, at a young age, he has caused amazement with his illustriousness and has left media at a loss of words for his appreciation.
“Achievements of a person are not to be judged by the affluence, but the influence the person has. I solely aim to influence and inspire others and try to work for an ulterior motive of making this world a better place by uplifting the underprivileged.” With such a refined thought process, Adepoju Olaoluwa Itunu is also the proprietor of a non-profit organization, aiming to aid the lesser privileged to procure international admissions, helping them out in monetary and procedural matters. His firm has aided many to acquire amazing scholarships and with 600+ universities as their partners across the globe, it has paved a way for many to live their dream life.
An active social worker, he is a contemporary romance novelist and author, with over 5 books, which have proven to be bestsellers. An excursionist, he has traveled 10+ countries to understand the concept of romance and his books are live proof of his keen and observational research. A fitness enthusiast as well, he has been an inspiration for the young generation, chaperoning them to leading a fit and disciplined life. The CEO of fitness emperor fitness brand and olaeduconsult, he has been educating the masses about the significance of fitness.
Fascinated by the Indian culture, he has worked extensively for social causes as well. Preparing to break the record for the heaviest weight lifting in the bench press, His latest novel Desire play which is his 10th novel was released a few days ago
Adepoju Olaoluwa Itunu is a philanthropist, businessman, and a socially conscious visionary. Besides all these qualities which he proves from time to time with his endeavors as the CEO of Fitness Emperor and Olaeduconsult( A firm ensuring the realization of students yearn to access education globally), He is also a beacon of hope and comfort for all those that have read his work. His words have been an emblem of ecstatic passion, self-actualization among folks, and an expression of love in its truest form. Desire Play is one of the most intriguing expressions of his novelty to express his youthful life with an aura of affectionate and emotionally shocking experiences that may have been a driving force to who he is today. One may overlook the sprinkles of pain that resonate throughout his works but it is never hidden from those that know him because regardless of being a Prince from a well-off family, he has had to work and earn his bread and butter. One day he may hold the power of education in his hand in ensuring that every mere or giant has access to a well-tailored education. Besides his numerous novels, tireless effort in education provision, his dedication, and care to those that are dear to him is a clear indication that he is not one to give up. Even though he is battling health-related pain or life’s turmoil, it’s never a holiday as long as there is a student to assist, a story to write, or an associate in need.
