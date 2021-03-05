WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY advocates for responsible gambling by supporting PROBLEM GAMBLING AWARENESS MONTH

An estimated 2-4% of Washington adults are currently at risk or addicted to gambling

Olympia, WA (March 4, 2021) – For the 19th year in a row, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is declaring the month of March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month to help spread awareness of problem gambling. In support of this important initiative, Governor Jay Inslee also has proclaimed March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Washington. Washington's Lottery is proud to once again actively participate in this initiative, and continue to be a strong advocate for responsible gambling here in the Northwest.

“We are proud to partner with the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling to help increase awareness of this type of addiction, as well as to help share the resources available to help prevent, treat and recover,” said Marcus Glasper, director of Washington’s Lottery. “We encourage our players to keep it fun and know their limit not only during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, but all year round.”

Data provided by the NCPG and Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) shows that problem gambling affects between 80,000 and 160,000 Washington residents, and approximately two million adults throughout the country.

"While problem gambling is and has been a real public health issue for some time, it has long been considered a hidden addiction that has been shadowed deeply by stigma," said Maureen Greeley, executive director of ECPG. “Helping people understand that prevention, treatment, and recovery services are available in Washington, and they work, is crucial. During Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and throughout the year, it is so important to help raise awareness and provide the resources and services to individuals, couples, and families who are impacted.”

Anyone concerned about problem gambling is invited to call or text ECPG’s Washington State Problem Gambling Helpline at 1.800.547.6133. The Helpline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will refer callers to counseling available in Washington State, including low- and no-fee services available for those who cannot afford it. More information about problem gambling, including Gamblers Anonymous and GamAnon meetings available throughout Washington State, is available at www.evergreencpg.org. More information also can be found at the National Council on Problem Gambling website at www.ncpgambling.org.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, PICK 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

