Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,097 in the last 365 days.

Las Vegas Sands sells its casinos in $6 billion deal

Apollo Global Management and Vici Properties are partnering to buy the Venetian, a 7,000 room resort on the Las Vegas Strip, and the nearby Sands Expo and Convention Center. Apollo is paying $2.25 billion for Venetian’s operating company and Vici is buying the land and real estate assets for the remaining $4 billion.

Apollo, a private equity firm, said the purchase is a major bet on Las Vegas, which has seen its tourism numbers and conference business drastically decline over the past year because of the pandemic. “This investment also underscores our conviction in a strong recovery for Las Vegas as vaccines usher in a reopening of leisure and travel in the United States and across the world,” it said.

Las Vegas Sands is shortening its name to Sands as a result of leaving Las Vegas. In a press release, Adelson’s company said the change is “bittersweet” and will help it focus on faster growing markets, such as Asia.

“The Venetian changed the face of future casino development and…

You just read:

Las Vegas Sands sells its casinos in $6 billion deal

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.