Senate Environment and Energy Committee Advances Legislation to Establish Energy Efficiency Standards

Trenton – In an effort to establish energy efficiency standards across the state, the Senate Environment and Energy Committee today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Bob Smith which would expand water efficiency standards.

The bill, S-3324, would establish minimum energy and water efficiency standards for certain products sold, offered for sale, or leased in the state.

“Not only will these standards help both homeowners and the State conserve water, but this bill will ensure consumers will be saving money through remaining efficient,” said Senator Smith (D-Middlesex/Somerset), Chair of the Senate Environment and Energy Committee. “Through saving energy, we can work to reduce emissions that are harmful to the climate and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Under the bill, the energy and water efficiency standards are based on various sources including ENERGY STAR and WaterSense specifications and standards developed and adopted by the California Energy Commission.

The bill was released by committee by a vote of 5-0.