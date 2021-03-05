Nearly 280,000 Total COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Now Administered in Montana

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Date: March 4, 2021 Contact: Jon Ebelt, Public Information Officer, DPHHS, (406) 444-0936, (406) 461-3757 jebelt@mt.gov Chuck Council, Communications Specialist, DPHHS, (406) 444-4391, (406) 461-8367 hcouncil@mt.gov

Montana closes in on 100,000 people fully immunized

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) will distribute statewide to local jurisdictions during the week of March 8 a total of 24,440 COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccine first doses and 20,930 second doses for those completing the vaccine series as part of its weekly allocation from the federal government.

DPHHS continues to be notified by the federal government week-to-week regarding vaccine allocation. The agency also received this week its first shipment of 8,700 doses of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine that has now received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These doses will be available to local jurisdictions next week as well.

DPHHS continues its work to efficiently allocate doses across Montana. Factors that affect vaccine allocation to counties include the local jurisdiction’s estimated population of those eligible to receive the vaccine in each phase, previous allocations to each specific provider, and the amount of vaccine that such provider has left to administer.

DPHHS uses this information to determine specific allocations to local jurisdictions before they are notified every Friday. The local jurisdictions then begin to make their vaccine allocation plans for the following week.

County administration numbers are updated every Monday on the state’s vaccine dashboard.

Nearly 280,000 Total Doses Now Administered

Montana is also expanding its efforts to protect the most vulnerable by entering Phase 1B+ on Monday, March 8. In Phase 1B+, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Montanans 60 years of age and older and Montanans 16 to 59 years of age with additional qualifying medical conditions like asthma, cystic fibrosis, and liver disease.

As of March 4, 2021, nearly 280,000 Montanans have received the COVID-19 vaccine first dose and nearly 100,000 people are fully immunized. These numbers are updated daily on the​ state's vaccine dashboard. The dashboard includes information on total vaccine doses administered, Montanans fully immunized, and doses administered per 1,000 eligible ​individuals across Montana counties.

DPHHS has Vaccine Landing Page Website with Local Resources

For vaccine-related information, go to the DPHHS COVID-19 vaccine website landing page that includes a map with local information and resources. Local jurisdictions continue to hold vaccine clinics for those eligible and are providing regular updates online about vaccine availability at the local level. This information changes constantly so Montanans are encouraged to check the map frequently.

The DPHHS map links to online and social media sites where jurisdictions share information regularly on vaccine availability and scheduling. The map also includes the best local phone number to call, but Montanans are urged to utilize the online information first due to high call volumes.

Health officials also state that during the vaccination process, it’s important to remain vigilant to limit the spread of COVID-19. Montanans are encouraged to continue to practice basic public health prevention methods to keep case numbers low while the vaccine rollout continues: wear a mask to protect yourself and others, practice social distancing by staying six feet apart, stay home if you are sick, cover your cough, wash your hands often, and avoid large crowds.