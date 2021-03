BULLETIN: TSUNAMI MESSAGE NUMBER 4 – TSUNAMI WATCH CANCELLATION – Hawaii

News Release Posted on Mar 4, 2021 in Main

BULLETIN TSUNAMI MESSAGE NUMBER 4 NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI 1220 PM HST THU MAR 04 2021

TO – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN THE STATE OF HAWAII

SUBJECT – TSUNAMI WATCH CANCELLATION

THE TSUNAMI WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR THE STATE OF HAWAII EFFECTIVE AT 1220 PM HST.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0928 AM HST 04 MAR 2021 COORDINATES – 29.6 SOUTH 176.0 WEST LOCATION – KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION MAGNITUDE – 8.1 MOMENT

MEASUREMENTS OR REPORTS OF TSUNAMI WAVE ACTIVITY

GAUGE LOCATION LAT LON TIME AMPL PER ——————- —– —— —– ————— —– NUKUALOFA TO 21.1S 175.2W 2129Z 0.05M / 0.2FT 30MIN

LAT – LATITUDE (N-NORTH, S-SOUTH) LON – LONGITUDE (E-EAST, W-WEST) TIME – TIME OF THE MEASUREMENT (Z IS UTC IS GREENWICH TIME) AMPL – TSUNAMI AMPLITUDE MEASURED RELATIVE TO NORMAL SEA LEVEL. IT IS …NOT… CREST-TO-TROUGH WAVE HEIGHT. VALUES ARE GIVEN IN BOTH METERS(M) AND FEET(FT). PER – PERIOD OF TIME IN MINUTES(MIN) FROM ONE WAVE TO THE NEXT.

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE STATE OF HAWAII. THEREFORE… THE TSUNAMI WATCH FOR HAWAII IS NOW CANCELLED.

THIS WILL BE THE FINAL MESSAGE ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.