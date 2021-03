BULLETIN: TSUNAMI MESSAGE NUMBER 3 – TSUNAMI WATCH CONTINUES

News Release Posted on Mar 4, 2021 in Main

BULLETIN TSUNAMI MESSAGE NUMBER 3 NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI 1127 AM HST THU MAR 04 2021

TO – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN THE STATE OF HAWAII

SUBJECT – TSUNAMI WATCH SUPPLEMENT

A TSUNAMI WATCH CONTINUES IN EFFECT FOR THE STATE OF HAWAII.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0928 AM HST 04 MAR 2021 COORDINATES – 29.6 SOUTH 176.0 WEST LOCATION – KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION MAGNITUDE – 8.1 MOMENT

MEASUREMENTS OR REPORTS OF TSUNAMI WAVE ACTIVITY

GAUGE LOCATION LAT LON TIME AMPL PER ——————- —– —— —– ————— —– NUKUALOFA TO 21.1S 175.2W 2108Z 0.03M / 0.1FT 14MIN

LAT – LATITUDE (N-NORTH, S-SOUTH) LON – LONGITUDE (E-EAST, W-WEST) TIME – TIME OF THE MEASUREMENT (Z IS UTC IS GREENWICH TIME) AMPL – TSUNAMI AMPLITUDE MEASURED RELATIVE TO NORMAL SEA LEVEL. IT IS …NOT… CREST-TO-TROUGH WAVE HEIGHT. VALUES ARE GIVEN IN BOTH METERS(M) AND FEET(FT). PER – PERIOD OF TIME IN MINUTES(MIN) FROM ONE WAVE TO THE NEXT.

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A TSUNAMI MAY HAVE BEEN GENERATED BY THIS EARTHQUAKE THAT COULD BE DESTRUCTIVE ON COASTAL AREAS EVEN FAR FROM THE EPICENTER. AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY TO DETERMINE IF THERE IS A TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

IF TSUNAMI WAVES IMPACT HAWAII THE ESTIMATED EARLIEST ARRIVAL OF THE FIRST TSUNAMI WAVE IS

0435 PM HST THU 04 MAR 2021

FURTHER MESSAGES WILL BE ISSUED HOURLY OR SOONER AS CONDITIONS WARRANT UNTIL THE THREAT TO HAWAII HAS PASSED.

$$