Masil releases new single "Africa".

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masil started his career as a full-time musician and producer in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown period after he had recently resigned from his previous job as a fashion model.

His style of music is termed as "Hybrid Fusion" by him. He fuses other genres of music with Electronic Dance Music, Dancehall and Afrobeats fusion.

Masil's hybrid Electronic Dance Music consists of abstract sounds with unique vibes to create what is set to be the new sound direction in the EDM scene.

His new single "Africa" is a hybrid sound from the fusion of Electronic Dance Music and Afrobeats. Curated with sweet melodies, relatable African chants and a catchy drop that combines Future Bass, Drum & Bass, Dubstep and Afrobeats Dancehall together.

Africa will help listeners get through their day energized and refreshed as It's the perfect song for any season and mood set to brighten every listeners mood.

