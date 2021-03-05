Prytime Medical Receives $2.6M Grant from Department of Defense for Development of Cutting-edge REBOA Technology
This award will further advance the understanding of resuscitative aortic occlusion and allow real-time precision control of hemorrhagic shock.”BOERNE, TX, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prytime Medical Devices, Inc. (Prytime), a global healthcare technology leader in the design and delivery of innovative solutions for hemorrhage control, announced it received a $2.6M research grant from the Department of Defense to develop groundbreaking technology for REBOA in the treatment of hemorrhagic shock.
— David Spencer
This project is a public/private collaboration between Prytime, the Department of Defense’s Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program (JWMRP), Intelligent Optical Systems (IOS), and University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center to develop the next generation of personalized, precision hemorrhage control.
“Prytime continues to put patients first, invest in R&D, and deliver life-saving technology to military and civilian trauma centers,” said David Spencer, CEO, Prytime, “and we are committed to building on Prytime’s expertise in developing innovative solutions. This award will further advance the understanding of resuscitative aortic occlusion and allow real-time precision control of hemorrhagic shock.”
“As the global leader in REBOA, it is exciting to continue technology advancement in partnership with JWMRP, IOS, and Shock Trauma Center,” said Andrew Holman, CCO, Prytime. “Our next-generation catheters will provide revolutionary solutions for hemorrhage control to the medical community.”
About Prytime Medical Devices, Inc.
Prytime Medical Devices, Inc. designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for hemorrhage control. Prytime has a successful track record of partnering with Department of Defense clinicians, scientists, and engineers to bring innovative trauma care products into clinical use by both the deployed military and civilian trauma centers. Prytime’s current products, the ER-REBOA™ PLUS and the pREBOA-PRO™ Catheters are designed to meet the challenge of life-threatening hemorrhage. To learn more about Prytime Medical and their products, go to www.PrytimeMedical.com.
Julie Acosta
Prytime Medical
+1 210-340-0116
jacosta@prytimemedical.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn