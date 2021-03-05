Founder and CEO of Vavoom Luke Battiloro Tells California Herald How to Hack the One’s Own Brain for Business Success
Battiloro was recently featured in an exclusive interview with the California Herald to discuss Vavoom’s successUTAH, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of Vavoom Luke Battiloro knows how to build a successful e-commerce business, having built several successful companies before launching the Vavoom brand. Battiloro started his career as an entrepreneur with health supplements before investing in CBD. In a recent interview with the California Herald, an independent organization dedicated to sharing national and international news stories, Battiloro discussed his unconventional strategy for growing Vavoom.
As one of the first entrepreneurs in the category, Vavoom has seen extensive growth over the last few years. In his exclusive interview with Feed Voice, Battiloro discussed the challenges. "I regularly ‘train’ my brain with something I like to call ‘neuro-hacking.’ It’s a bit out there, as far as habits go, but I take it seriously. See, I’m a risk-taker. I enjoy challenges. I like learning new things. And all that translates well into both my business and personal life. But even though that comes naturally to me most of the time, since I’m not the type of person to leave things half-way, I wanted to push this aspect of myself to the next level," Battiloro said.
But, with experience in growing several successful businesses, Battiloro discussed why pushing boundaries is so important. "If you don’t move, if you don’t push, you won’t get anywhere. And, I think that’s something a lot of entrepreneurs struggle with," Battiloro said. “There was this survey that came out a while ago (published by the McKinsey Global Innovation), that found that 84% of executives believe that innovation is important to growth strategy. That sounds about right, doesn’t it? But then, that same survey continues to report that, of those executives, only 6% are satisfied with their performance in terms of innovation."
Battiloro went on to discuss offer advice for entrepreneurs on the cusp of burning out. “Try not to think too much about the little details. It’s easy to break up your day into quarters and take it from there. And even easier to get stuck in your head trying to figure out why the sales aren’t coming in. I get that. But, don’t let it happen. Break your plans down into months. Keep the big picture in your head and focus on the core problems of your business,” Batilloro said.
Vavoom has overcome the challenges of building a successful business and rising to the top of its industry. "We don't want to be just another brand, we thrive on exclusivity and instant brand awareness at the most exciting places around the world," says Battiloro. "Our packaging is instantly recognizable, and people will know they're in the right place for an incredible night when they find us on the top shelf."
About Luke Battiloro
Luke Battiloro is the founder and CEO of the Vavoom brand, which is packaged in a world-class Italian hand-made glass container. Vavoom's signature glass is handcrafted in Milan, Italy, and evokes the figure of a beautiful, young woman stretching skyward. Vavoom aims to bring its Italian influences and benchmark values of beauty and art to life at each step in the design and production process. Additionally, through doing so, Vavoom hopes this product can do more than satisfy customers—also empowering women around the world to live their lives to their fullest. Battiloro is passionate about every side of the business, from production to engineering, software, technology, design, creativity, and philanthropy. He is involved every step of the way.
