Get Unstuck and Take Back Control With The Most Anticipated Book of 2021 "The Unfakeable Code®" by Author Tony J. Selimi
The New Book by Tony J. Selimi, 'The Unfakeable Code®', explores the fierce scientific, psychological and business impact of feeling stuck and out of control.
To live authentically, let objectivity be the lens through which you engage, interact and observe reality.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Kingdom – In an uncertain world where demands bestowed upon us are significant, where billions of people have been locked at home, it will come as a shock to many to learn that mental, emotional, physical and financial health consequences are silently creating an epidemic more rampant and destructive than the Corona Virus the world is trying to contain. According to an exclusive study by Westfield Health, the impact of the nation's deteriorating mental health from Covid-19 lockdowns and other restrictions cost UK businesses £14bn last year. Almost everyone faces adversity from uncertainty and has to put on a 'mask' that causes them to feel anxious, depressed, and out of control, leading to diminished self-esteem, self-respect, and self-worth.
— Tony J. Selimi
Learning the behaviours and factors that force people to be people-pleasers, stressed and out of control is a subject that has fascinated human behavioural and cognition expert Tony Jeton Selimi for years, inspiring him to dive deeper into authenticity than anyone else and producing the most anticipated book 'The Unfakeable Code®.'
The Unfakeable Code® is a revolutionary discovery and cutting edge five-step personal transformation system that results in living and leading a more authentic life. Each principle is a code that can help you upgrade your psychology and create a new perspective of thinking and being. Developed by Tony J. Selimi, it is the culmination of more than 30 years of work experience, consulting thousands of clients, research and studies in numerous disciplines, including engineering, science, technology, mathematics, physics, philosophy, theology, metaphysics, psychology, neurology and physiology.
The Unfakeable Code® is a foolproof and effective means of transforming the transient persona's disempowered states of consciousness into evolving and grateful states of love and vitality. It helps discover the hidden order in the perceived mental chaos and confusion to transform, transcend, and emerge as a new authentic, radiant and trustworthy individual.
In this inspiring book, Tony J. Selimi shares some of the rules by which people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving and by which the old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled.
It's also been a hit among critics, too, with one recently writing, "The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma, and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms."
Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, quotes, "This is an inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success."
Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret, describes it as "A life manual that assists you in understanding how the Law of Attraction works, and it gives you valuable insights into the science of healing and changing your mindset that will transform your existence."
The Hon Richard Evans, CEO ACE Modular Construction, depicts it as "A fascinating read and easy to apply to everyday life, and a great book to return to time and time again. "
What is the benefit of using and completing The Unfakeable Code® five-step method?
The power of authenticity is extraordinary. Tony has coached and used the principles shared to successfully dissolve the various transient persona's emotional charges concerning psychological or physiological experiences, take back control and liberate themselves from different life-long conditioning and co-dependency. Some have used it to improve their physical and emotional well-being, find their life partners, repair relationships with spouses, parents, and children, and reconnect to their deepest spiritual callings. Others have used the principles to build, grow, and transform their business, leaders and teams. Selimi has used the same principles to create and sustain his own extraordinary life.
Some of the areas that can be successfully addressed are mental development, emotional mastery, physical health and well-being, spiritual growth, relationships, business or career growth, financial empowerment, and fulfilment of their social callings.
In essence, we are invited to look with objectivity at the problems facing our current and future world and transform our approach. Selimi writes: "This way of observing life with objectivity can make you more energetic, influential, likeable and productive at work and in life."
This book makes a compelling and scientific case for why being more authentic at home, socially, and at work is the key to unleashing your authentic power, attract more success in life, grow your business, and infuse with love your relationship.
Who can benefit from reading, using and completing The Unfakeable Code® five-step method?
Anyone can benefit from this stress-reducing, conflict resolving, leadership activating, life fulfilling and heart-opening method and use it as the most crucial life-changing tool. It is ideal for:
CEO's, leaders, politicians, business owners, entrepreneurs, start-up owner.
HR, communication, sales, marketing, and customer relations departments.
Scientists, psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, doctors, nurses, the NHS, and other health and well-being professionals and institutions.
Life, business, leadership, executive and corporate coaches, financial specialists, mentors, healers, complementary therapist, personal trainers, consultants, and even international United Nations delegates and peace Ambassadors.
Parents, professors, teachers, children and students, educational institutions, prison workers.
Film producers, directors, actors, musicians and artists.
Anyone curious to learn more about living and loving authentically.
Anyone seeking to emerge as an authentic individual and confident leader in their field.
Anyone wanting to know how authentic living is the sincerest form of self-love can help you leave an immortal legacy.
Alma Stamsel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
Hollywood Actress & Activists AnnaLynne McCord Interviews Tony J. Selimi World's Best Life Coach and Business Consultant Specialising in Human Behaviour