FOUNDATION OF THE NATIONAL ACADEMY OF TELEVISION ARTS & SCIENCES ANNOUNCE CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR 2021 NATASFS SCHOLARSHIPS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATASFS) is happy to announce the call for entries for the Foundation’s 2021 Scholarship Programs.

“The Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Science is excited to introduce several new scholarships this year,” said Doug Mummert, Chairman, NATAS Foundation. “We welcome with gratitude, our newest donor, the McKenzie Family and are proud to have them as part of our family of generous supporters. We want to thank all of our donors for the scholarships they fund which support and encourage the future generations of leaders in our craft and industry.”

“It is our honor to participate with the Academy in helping make the dreams of young people come true by achieving an education in our industry,” said David McKenzie, President, Associated Television International. “It’s our hope they will pass this forward by helping others through education that will lead to more kindness and understanding in an ever-changing time.”

“Supporting the future of our industry is a critical pillar of the NATAS mission,” said Melinda Roeder Skrbin, Chair, NATASFS Committee. “Year after year our judges continue to be impressed with the talent and professionalism of the high school seniors who enter this scholarship contest and we are looking forward to another successful year of entries."

“This year, we are very happy to welcome WeVidIt as an Official Sponsor of the NATAS Foundation Scholarships (NATASFS) and as the Official Submission Platform of the NATASFS Scholarships,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO NATAS.

“WeVidIt is excited to partner with NATAS to further promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the entertainment industry for the next generation,” said Matthew Sherwood, Ph.D, WeVidIt CEO. “Through WeVidIt’s data insights and technology tools, this partnership will further empower the creator and entertainment industry professional.”

These are the distinguished national scholarships awarded to outstanding high school seniors planning to pursue television-related baccalaureate degrees:

THE LINDA GIANNECCHINI MEMORIAL TRUSTEES SCHOLARSHIP ($20,000):

Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry.

THE MCKENZIE FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP ($20,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who demonstrates a financial need or hardship. The recipient must be enrolled in an accredited college program that is at least two years. The award will be distributed as $10,000 per year for two years. The need-based scholarship requires applicants to submit a “Statement of Need” and a FAFSA as proof of financial need. All applicants should have an Expected Family Contribution of $5,000 or less and be eligible for a federal Pell grant to be considered for this scholarship.

THE DOUGLAS W. MUMMERT SCHOLARSHIP ($10,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry, who has made a positive impact through community service.

THE JIM MCKAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($10,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in sports television. The Jim McKay Memorial Scholarship honors sportscaster Jim McKay (1921-2008) and was established in 2009 by the HBO, CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX networks. It is presented at the Sports Emmy® Awards each year.

THE MIKE WALLACE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($10,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in television journalism. Funded by a grant from CBS News in honor of longtime correspondent Mike Wallace (1918-2012) and presented each year at the News & Documentary Emmy® Awards.

THE UNIVISION NATAS SCHOLARSHIP ($10,000): Awarded to a Hispanic or Latino student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry.

THE NATAS INCLUSION SCHOLARSHIP ($10,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who identifies as black, indigenous, or a person of color.

This is the tenth year of the Mike Wallace Memorial Scholarship, funded by a grant from CBS News in honor of longtime correspondent Mike Wallace (1918-2012) and presented each year at the News & Documentary Emmy® Awards. The Jim McKay Memorial Scholarship, now in its twelfth year, honors sportscaster Jim McKay (1921-2008) and was established in 2009 by the HBO, CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX networks.

Funds for the Jim McKay Scholarship have been provided, in equal parts, by the following five networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and HBO. Funding for the Mike Wallace Scholarship has been provided exclusively by CBS. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences gratefully acknowledges these contributions.

Applications for national scholarships are due by 5 pm EST on Thursday, April 15th, 2021 via the online forms at https://theemmys.tv/scholarships/ NATAS Trustees and officials with the National Scholarship Committee will review applications and creative works along with participation from Univision Communications Inc.

About Associated Television International

Associated Television International (ATI) is an Emmy® Award-winning, worldwide media company that has been in business for over 30 years as a full-service production and distribution entity. It is not only one of the top ten independent syndicators of original programming in the U.S. but has sold millions of DVDs and is a leading distributor in international markets. ATI programming has appeared on major U.S. broadcast and cable networks such as CBS, ABC, FOX, NBC, the CW, A&E, Syfy, Hallmark, ABC Family and many others.

About WeVidIt, Inc.

WeVidIt, Inc. is a video-streaming platform that serves the creator economy by connecting creators, consumers, and entertainment industry professionals to make the content development process more diverse, equitable, and inclusive. Through WeVidIt’s technology, industry professionals garner data insights to help them better understand consumer demand, seamlessly manage projects, and save time in the process; creators monetize their talents and creativity; and consumers rate and demand the content they want to watch.

WeVidIt was founded in 2020 by CEO Matthew Sherwood, Ph.D to better serve the creator economy and empower entertainment professionals.

About the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a non-profit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime entertainment and Daytime Creative Arts programming as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership consists of nearly 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.

NATAS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate the life experiences and diversity of our team, our members, and the vibrant community of creative professionals we serve. For more information go to www.theemmys.tv

