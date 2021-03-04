Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 1500 Block of Butler Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:51 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of an apartment building, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Dalonte McLean, of Southeast, DC.

The vehicle of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.