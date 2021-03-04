Suspect Sought in an Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and Theft Two Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Significant Bodily Injury and Theft Two offense that occurred on Friday, February 26, 2021, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to steal property and assaulted an employee. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.