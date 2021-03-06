PAYSTRAX partners with Handpoint to offer outstanding payment solutions across Europe
PAYSTRAX has partnered with the payments solution provider, Handpoint, offering international merchants and PSPs scalable and frictionless checkout solutions.VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAYSTRAX has partnered with the innovative payments solution provider, Handpoint, offering international merchants and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) scalable and frictionless checkout solutions, from mPOS and smartPOS to a future without terminals (softPOS). These certified payment solutions offer a unified user experience with great flexibility, so PAYSTRAX’s European customers in all verticals can be swiftly up and running with a complete payment solution that supports the growth of their business.
The partnership with Handpoint brings even more value to PAYSTRAX’s customers who now have a greater choice of payment solutions, including the incredibly versatile PAX A920 Android card reader, as part of Handpoint’s smartPOS solutions, which can be used throughout Europe and in any currency. Since all certifications are handled on PAYSTRAX’s central payment system, the payment solutions do not require any local certifications, ensuring customers experience an easy and fast onboarding journey.
PAYSTRAX, which holds a Principal Membership license with Mastercard and VISA, provides complete payment processing for both in-person and e-Commerce, using Handpoint’s tokenisation to close the gap between in-store and online transactions. PAYSTRAX can also deliver Handpoint’s software development kits (SDKs) for all platforms, including Handpoint Cloud Payments for cloud-based point of sale (POS) solutions to support growing merchants with greater features and functionalities.
PAYSTRAX’s collaboration with Handpoint not only brings merchants more payment choices, but also creates a variety of opportunities for local Payment Service Providers across Europe. By partnering with PAYSTRAX, which offers full acquiring services, PSPs can now offer their customers state-of-the-art checkout solutions for card and contactless transactions in addition to increasing their profit through PAYSTRAX’s unique profit-sharing acquiring model.
Do you want to know more about what PAYSTRAX can do to help you increase your revenue? Contact PAYSTRAX for more information at paystrax@paystrax.com.
Bjarni Thor Sigurdsson
PAYSTRAX
+370 6162 1113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn