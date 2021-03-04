The new VOLTstack 20k by 60kWh will change the clean energy industry

Here’s your first look at the future of cleantech/mobile power

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portable Electric Ltd., a Vancouver-based technology company and manufacturer of the VOLTstack e-Generator, a clean energy alternative to traditional gas and diesel generators, unveils the latest iteration of its most powerful, Canadian-made electric generator to date - the VOLTstack 20k. The newest member of the VOLTstack lineup will allow the power station ecosystem to supply silent, clean power to a variety of industries like never before.

The COVID-19 setback helped the environment so much so that it forced many private and public institutions to re-evaluate their sustainability goals. Today, many organizations are coming back greener than ever. Part of that movement is reducing GHG emissions through the use of alternative energy sources. Fossil fuel-powered portable generators, which are often overlooked, are a significant source of GHG emissions and progress has been limited until now.

The VOLTstack 20k is capable of reducing the presence of gas and diesel generators at construction sites, film productions, and homes where power shutoff events can be fatal. Like its predecessor, the all-new 20k will continue to provide clean, continuous backup power for days. The new VOLTstack 20k electric generators are all-weather output rated and feature an app-enabled wireless monitoring platform for real-time data, analytics, and GPS. Each 20k power station will also feature a 7-inch wireless LCD touch screen that will display state of charge, power in/out and operating and charging times. Perhaps the greatest feat of the brand new VOLTstack 20k units is that they can be charged almost twice as fast as their predecessor while weighing 25 percent lighter.

“Thanks to our lean product development, deep market and customer knowledge, and efficient manufacturing, our VOLTstack e-Generators have paved the way to solve real-world power needs,” Mark Rabin, CEO & Founder of Portable Electric. “With our VOLTstack 20k units arriving in the United States in a matter of days, we’re reaching out to a larger audience and helping more people make the switch from toxic gas and diesel generators to clean portable power. This is just the start. 2021 will see Portable Electric’s innovations reach further than ever before.”

The VOLTstack 20k has already earned rave reviews within the film and utility industry for its versatility and application. Through the VOLTstack 20k, Portable Electric will continue to work with major companies including Waste Management, Disney, PG&E and Netflix to reduce the use of gas and electric generators.