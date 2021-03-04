Wild Pansy Releases Orgasm Matters
Second Title of New Imprint for Sex and Human Sexuality
...the most accurate, helpful, practical, and insightful work on this subject...I highly recommend this book.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORGASM MATTERS, by well-known sexual researcher and facilitator Dr. Steve Bodansky, has been released by Wild Pansy, a new imprint of Armin Lear Press.
Steve Bodansky, PhD is known for the groundbreaking work in extended massive orgasm that he has done with his wife of several decades, Dr. Vera Bodansky. In this book, he guides the reader to healthy, satisfying sexual pleasure through explicit instruction--and humor.
Endorsements tell the story of why ORGASM MATTERS belongs in every intimate relationship:
"Steve and Vera Bodansky's work on orgasm is the most accurate, helpful, practical, and insightful work on this subject that one is likely to find anywhere. I highly recommend this book."
Christiane Northrup, MD
The New York Times bestselling author of Women's Bodies, Women’s Wisdom
"Another outstanding book by Steve Bodansky on the benefits of pleasure, how to create orgasm with a partner, self-pleasuring and more."
Francoise Devresse, Welcomed Consensus
"The book goes beyond the moment of bliss and into how orgasm is part of our vital life force."
Betsy Blankenbaker, Author, Autobiography of an Orgasm
"A joy to read. This book is not only insightful, but it is also an incredibly practical approach to expanding our collective perception of pleasure!"
Gia Lynne, Author, On Blossoming: Frank and Practical Advice on Our Bodies, Sexual Health, Sensuality, Pleasure, Orgasm and More
"What I learned from Steve and Vera changed my life and improved my marriage tremendously. The ideas and practices in this book will transform your sex and your relationship."
Dave Ellis, Author, Becoming a Master Student
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 26 years of publishing experience. Armin Lear imprints are Thousand Acres (fiction) and Wild Pansy (sex and human sexuality). The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association.
TITLE Orgasm Matters
AUTHOR Steve Bodansky, PhD
ISBN 9781736298862 (PB)
9781736298879 (eBook)
PUB DATE March 4, 2021
PUBLISHER Wild Pansy, an imprint of Armin Lear Press
