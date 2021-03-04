Alliance Technologies Launches Alliance University

Jim Mosquera, Founder of Alliance University Alliance University logo

Alliance University is a leading-edge platform for Seminars, Briefings and Roundtables for business learning and knowledge sharing

ST. LOUIS, MO, US, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Technologies LLC. announces the launch of Alliance University, a leading edge platform for Seminars, Briefings and Roundtables for those wishing to expand and share their knowledge in specific areas of business and finance.

“Our goal is to have a true modern version of the agora, a space to discuss the key issues of the day. It’s a marketplace of ideas not just ours ⸺ but yours,” said Jim Mosquera, founder of Alliance University (AU) and Alliance’s Vice-President of Corporate Development.

“Our tagline, ‘The Gold Standard’, comes from the periodic table of elements where Au is gold. We want to be the gold standard in the marketplace of ideas so you can learn from experts and, at the same time, learn from each other,” Mosquera said.

Seminar contributors include Judy Ryan, CEO of LifeWork Systems and a recognized thought leader on applied behavioral science; Les Landes, President of Les Landes & Associates a management consultant who speaks at forums and conferences nationwide; Robert Teschner, a multiple award-winning fighter aviator, and award-winning author of the national bestselling book, Debrief to Win; Dina Readinger, CEO of ACE Coaching Company & Diagnostic Thinking, a thought leader in Women’s Leadership Acceleration; Mosquera and other trusted providers.

Platform topics include cryptocurrencies, motivation, accountability, diagnostic thinking, non-profit operation, government spending, cybersecurity, trust, and real-world technology case studies. The first event begins March 16, 2021.

“We are very excited to support this launch of Alliance University in supporting and educating leaders in our area. Jim Mosquera and his diverse group of experts will really bring value to those wanting to share their ideas in the marketplace,” said James Canada, CEO.

Alliance University is part of the Alliance family of companies, (Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems and Alliance Advisors) an integrated service provider that aligns with you. To register or for information visit https://alliance-u.co



About Alliance Technologies LLC.

Alliance Technologies is an IT Infrastructure firm committed to providing world-class managed services, web/app development, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. They stand committed to providing quality processes, delivering high caliber customized solutions, presenting consultants with extensive professional experience, educating business leaders and empowering their consultants to provide the best service possible. With their Managed Services approach there are no complex formulas; instead they use a simple pay per use formula to keep the cost to your business predictable. Its sister firm, Alliance Systems, helps companies scale for growth. It helps companies grow by creating experiences that people love. This includes design, development and business solutions. When customer experiences are matched up to customer needs you are setting yourself up for best-in-class. Together, Alliance works to develop strong individual relationships with key decision makers in an effort to foster long-term partnerships and build continued confidence. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For additional information visit www.alliancetechnologiesllc.com or

https://alliance-systems.co.