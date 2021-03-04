Former U.S. Congressional Candidate & Attorney Eric Early Demands Public Retraction from Congress Reps Eschoo & McNerney

Former U.S. Congressional Candidate & Attorney Eric Early calls Congressional Rrepresentatives Eschoo and McNerney Un- American for wanting to take OAN off air

OAN will not sit idly by and watch as these elected officials and those acting in concert with them, trample all over the U.S. Constitution and OAN’s rights.””
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORMER CALIFORNIA U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE & SUPER ATTORNEY ERIC EARLY DEMANDS, ON BEHALF OF HIS CLIENT ONE AMERICA NEWS NETWORK (“OAN”), A PUBLIC RETRACTION FROM CONGRESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVES ANNA ESCHOO AND JERRY MCNERNEY BY NOON ON MARCH 11TH 2021, OF THEIR LETTERS TO THE CEOs OF AT&T, VERIZON, COMCAST AND OTHERS, CONTAINING VEILED THREATS TO DEPLATFORM OAN, FOX AND NEWSMAX, AS THE LETTERS ARE ANTI-AMERICAN, UNCONSTITUTIONAL AND HAVING NO PLACE IN OUR COUNTRY

Former California U.S. Congressional Candidate and attorney Eric Early of Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae LLP in Los Angeles, on behalf of his client One America News Network (“OAN”), today delivered the attached letter to United States Congressional Representatives Anna Eshoo (D - California) and Jerry McNerney (D - California) in response to their letters to the CEOs of AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and others, about de-platforming/canceling OAN, Newsmax and Fox.

“Congressional Representatives Anna Eschoo and Jerry McNerney last week delivered letters to the CEOs of AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and others, containing veiled threats to deplatform/cancel my client One America News Network (“OAN”) and others, in violation of OAN’s rights to Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press, and also interfering in OAN’s contractual relations. Eschoo and McNerney have apparently forgotten the bedrock principles of our nation, while taking positions to cancel OAN’s Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press in league with some of the most brutal dictators in world history. OAN will not sit idly by and watch as these elected officials and those acting in concert with them, trample all over the U.S. Constitution and OAN’s rights.”
Early and OAN have given the two Congressional Representatives until 5:00 pm PST on March 11, 2021 to issue a national retraction and OAN reserves all of its rights and remedies should a satisfactory retraction not be issued.

