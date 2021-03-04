Former U.S. Congressional Candidate & Attorney Eric Early Demands Public Retraction from Congress Reps Eschoo & McNerney

CALIFORNIA U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE ERIC EARLY ERIC EARLY

Former U.S. Congressional Candidate & Attorney Eric Early calls Congressional Rrepresentatives Eschoo and McNerney Un- American for wanting to take OAN off air

OAN will not sit idly by and watch as these elected officials and those acting in concert with them, trample all over the U.S. Constitution and OAN’s rights.”” — ERIC EARLY