Hollywood Execs to Share Production Secrets with Filmmakers

The Oxford Community Center and the Chesapeake Film Festival’s virtual workshop “The Journey of a Hollywood Idea” is set for online launch April 17 & 18, 2021EASTON, MD, US, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring filmmakers wondering how to get their film made, seasoned pros and film enthusiasts alike, are invited to get some online face time with five of Hollywood’s most knowledgeable studio executives. Explore the five stages of Hollywood production in an exciting new seminar created in partnership with The Oxford Community Center and The Chesapeake Film Festival. The Journey of a Hollywood Idea, a virtual two-day interactive speaker series is set for April 17 and 18, 2021. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the workshop will be online both days.
The five industry pros will offer insider insights and tips that filmmakers can use to give them a better chance of taking their film from “the pitch” to “the screen.” The guest speakers who will share their secrets to success include:
• Stage One: Story development and pitching one’s project. Featuring Andrea McCall, Senior Vice President, Development, Amblin Partners.
• Stage Two: Pre-Production, the stage in which the studio hires producers, directors and the cast, finishes the script, creates the budget, and more. Featuring Eric Paquette, Former Senior Vice President, Production, Sony Studios, Producer.
• Stage Three: Active production and shooting. Featuring Marc Roskin, CEO of Electric Entertainment and currently directing TV shows.
• Stage Four: Post-Production, where after shooting, editing of the film begins, the soundtrack is created, color-correction and re-shoots happen. Featuring Jennifer Trent, head of post-production, Blumhouse.
• Stage Five: Distribution, partnerships, distribution financing, and a discussion about navigating newer digital distribution marketplaces such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. Featuring Chris Moore, producer and sales consultant.
During the series, online audiences will participate in five Zoom workshops led by moderators from the CFF board.
Former Hollywood studio executive Liza Ledford, a member of the CFF board, will host the two-day speaker series. Ledford’s career spans 20 years, with 12 years in the studio system, starting with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment at Universal Pictures and then moving on to Sony Studios before launching her consulting firm. She currently serves as executive director of the Oxford Community Center and president of the Oxford Business Association in Oxford, Maryland.
The CFF moderators and staff include Cid Collins Walker, festival director, Chesapeake Film Festival; Kimberly Skyrme, director, producer and casting director-CSA; Irene Magafan, editor, producer and voice over talent; and Monda Webb, director and producer.
Tickets are $75 for the two-day series. For members of Women in Film Chapters, the discounted cost is $65; for students, $60.
Education Sponsorships are available for $600, which allows ten students to attend this two-day event.
To purchase tickets to The Journey of a Hollywood Idea, visit https://oxfordcc.org/speaker-series/.
For more information about The Journey of a Hollywood Idea, visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com or https://oxfordcc.org/speaker-series/.
