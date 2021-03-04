State Releases February 2021 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for February 2021 increased 8.1 percent compared to those for February 2020, from $685.4 million last year to $740.7 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2021 fiscal year-to-date increased 18.5 percent compared to February 2020, from $6.08 billion last year to $7.20 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE Individual income tax collections

Increased 16.5 percent for the year, from $4.67 billion last year to $5.44 billion this year. Decreased 11.4 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 3.1 percent for the year, from $1.55 billion last year to $1.60 billion this year. Decreased 5.7 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 43.7 percent for the year, from $297.7 million last year to $427.8 million this year. Increased 64.8 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 13.5 percent for the year, from $264.7 million last year to $300.4 million this year. Decreased 6.1 percent for the month.

Refunds

Decreased 19.7 percent for the year, from $706.3 million last year to $567.4 million this year. Decreased 53.4 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.