Surry County, Virginia Hires New Director of Economic Development

SURRY, VA., U.S.A., March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surry County recently announced the hiring of Yoti Jabri as Director of Economic Development.

Mr. Jabri comes to Surry County with a wealth of experience, previously serving as Prince George County’s Economic Development Specialist for three years and five months.

Yoti earned his Master of Arts in Economics with a concentration in Public Administration from Virginia State University in Petersburg.

Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins stated that “I am very excited to add Yoti to our team in Surry County government. He has years of economic development experience in Virginia’s Gateway Region. His skill set and background in the field match our needs very well and I think his professional and forward-thinking demeanor is a perfect fit to be working in Surry County.”

Yoti stated: “First off, I want to thank Prince George Couty and Prince George County leadership for being a great mentor to me — I give them a lot of gratitude for where I am now. I took this position not only to advance myself, but to help Surry County — I believe it’ll be a challenging role as it’s a newly created position, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Mr. Jabri will be succeeding Deputy County Administrator David Harrison, who filled the role for a year in conjunction with his other role as Director of Planning and Community Development.

“I am happy to have Yoti join our team in Surry County — his background is great for this position and will allow us the ability to focus our efforts in our individual departments more strongly in the future,” Harrison explained.