NORTH HOLLYWOOD’S PREMIER AXE THROWING VENUE REOPENS With a Plot Twist
North Hollywood, CA: Today, LA AX announced they will be reopening - with a plot twist - to make axe throwing COVID-safe and more fun than everNORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LA AX announced they will be reopening - with a plot twist - to make axe throwing COVID-safe and more fun than ever.
The area’s first axe throwing facility announces they are now also the first open-air axe throwing facility in the city and will be re-opening on March 11th, 2021. Due to the transition, the 7000sf outdoor area comes complete with 14 socially distanced lanes that can accommodate up to 10 people per party, available by reservation only.
LA AX is reopening in accordance with State, County, and City guidelines, but that won't slow down all the excitement and fun of Axe throwing....now under the stars.
This milestone is a major move for LA AX on its mission to bring excitement and adventure to North Hollywood again.
“We are so excited to be reopening our doors. The support we've had over the last year has been overwhelming and we’re so grateful!,” says Carly Chalom Operations Manager. “We can’t wait to see some familiar faces and new ones too!.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
Creating an outdoor and safe space just for axe throwing
A new mobile target unit that can come to events when events can’t come to them
Restructuring the experience to make it even more entertaining in light of safety requirements
To learn more about this brand new twist on axe throwing in North Hollywood, click the link https://la-ax.com/.
About LA AX: LA AX is the area’s premier axe throwing experience that offers an axe throwing mobile unit in addition to their vast open-air space, so they can bring fun and excitement to your events. At LA AX axe throwing is suitable for all abilities and no experience is required.
