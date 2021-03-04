Maryland Energy Administration Provides $6.5 Million for Energy Efficiency Upgrades - 1,200 Low-to-Moderate Income Homes

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) announced $6.5 million in grant funding for fiscal year (FY) 2021 Low-to-Moderate Income Energy Efficiency (LMI) grant. Local governments and nonprofits apply for funding to complete energy efficiency projects specifically designed to serve LMI communities. Funds were regionally distributed across 26 awards to upgrade over 1,200 homes with cost-effective energy efficiency measures that range from lighting to weatherization. This project is funded by the Strategic Energy Investment Fund.

“This energy efficiency program improves the health and safety of Marylanders who are most in need,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our administration is proud to support this vital program, which maximizes the ability of the state government to partner with businesses and nonprofits to create jobs and help low-to-moderate income communities thrive.”

“This year, the State of Maryland in partnership with local businesses, governments, and nonprofits was able to help over 1,200 low-income households across the state reduce their utility bills,” said Dr. Mary Beth Tung, MEA Director. “Upgrading energy efficiency in homes is a sustainable investment, which makes economic and environmental sense.”

BlockChain Frontiers Foundation, Inc. (BFF) is a nonprofit located in Prince George’s County that works to develop sustainable principles, policies, and community programs that enhance citizen health and housing while reducing the cost of living. BFF will use their $716,787 grant to conduct energy audits and install cost-effective energy efficiency measures based on audit findings in 80-100 homes in Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties.

Civic Works is Baltimore’s Service Corps and an AmeriCorps organization that works to strengthen communities through education, workforce development and community service. Civic Works received two FY21 grants of just over $1 million, and will provide energy audits for up to 600 homes and whole house improvements to approximately 50-200 in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, and Montgomery counties. Additional energy upgrades will consist of LED light bulbs, low-flow showerheads, and faucet aerators.

SAFE Housing, Inc. works to help economically disadvantaged people obtain or create safe, energy efficient housing. SAFE Housing will use their FY21 grant of $239,558 to implement whole home/whole building upgrades on approximately 30 homes in Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties. Households that have been deferred due to health and safety concerns will receive energy audits that focus on health and safety measures such as mold remediation, and cost-effective energy efficiency measures to improve the quality of life for residents.

A full list of FY21 LMI grantees available online. LMI grants are competitively awarded for energy efficiency projects that generate significant energy savings and pass on the benefits of the savings to Maryland’s LMI residents. Projects that maximize energy savings per dollar of MEA investment and the number of LMI residents served receive priority. Key selection criteria for these projects was ensuring the project could move forward, following federal and state guidance, in light of COVID-19 to help Marylander’s reduce their energy costs when savings will be needed most.

