Amantya Technologies and Aarna Networks Partner to Enable Fully Automated 5G Core Service Management and Orchestration
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amantya Technologies, a best-in-class product engineering services company operating in the 5G space, and Aarna Networks, a leading 5G network and edge computing application management software company, today announced a partnership to fully automate 5G Core Service Management and Orchestration.
The Amantya 5G Core is a cloud-native core network solution, conforms to 3GPP specifications release 15, and offers 5GC and EPC as well as integrated 5GC and EPC, both SA and NSA models. The Aarna Networks Multi-Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) is an open-source orchestration, lifecycle management, and closed-loop automation software platform for 5G networks and edge computing applications.
Anuradha Gupta, CEO, Amantya Technologies, speaking about the partnership, said, “As 5G progresses, operators, OEMs, and application vendors will need an end-to-end orchestrated core with intuitive, self-explanatory workflows for their testing needs. Our joint offering with Aarna fulfills that need. Private 5G for enterprises is another space where our joint offering will be particularly useful.”
Specifically, the partnership will achieve the following objectives as a part of the roadmap:
- Management of 5G Core CNFs using AMCOP
- Usage of AI/ML models to create a ‘Network Digital Twin’, that will simulate live network performance allowing operators to determine fault points and initiate pro-active remedial measures
- Management of CU/DU RAN components using AMCOP
“5G will be fully software-driven with cloud-native network functions running in a containerized environment. In addition, networks of the future will leverage AI/ML models to predict and optimize network performance. Installing, managing, and maintaining service assurance in such a complex environment requires new software solutions. Our AMCOP product along with the 5G Core from Amantya Technologies will help customers implement a zero-touch deployment,” said Amar Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO, Aarna Networks.
To learn more about Amantya Technologies visit www.amantyatech.com or email: connect@amantyatech.com
To learn more about Aarna Networks, visit www.aarnanetworks.com or email: info@aarnanetworks.com
About Amantya Technologies:
An ISO 9001:2005 and ISO 27001 certified company, Amantya Technologies, is a best-in-class product engineering and software development company with a strong technical & ODM partner ecosystem. Amantya works with organizations that are betting on 5G and next-gen technologies like AI/ML, IoT, Cloud, and edge analytics. The company’s 5G portfolio ranges from Radio Access Networks offerings which comprise of RAN accelerators (mmWave iCell and Sub6 iCell) and Cloud-Hosted Multi-Tech Integrated Core Network for simulation and enterprises (5G Lab and Private 5G Network). The company is based in Wilmington, DE, and Gurugram, India.
About Aarna Networks:
Aarna Networks is an open-source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge are a once-in-a-generation disruption that will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well-positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation and Intel OpenNESS open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA, and Bengaluru, India.
