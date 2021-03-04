PERFORMA Custom Launches 3 New Colors for Shaker Cups
PERFORMA Custom offers personalized fitness products for authentic customer relationships.
Custom merchandise connects your brand and your customer with a unique experience they can’t find anywhere else.”SANBORN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PERFORMA Custom is excited to launch 3 new colors of Shaker Cups for companies to help customize and build their brand. Our 3 new colors are on point from a trend standpoint with Gold, Serenity and Blush. These new colors double the size of our offering for stock colors.
— Darren Thompson, Co-Founder
PERFORMA PROTEIN SHAKER CUP FEATURES
- All Performa shaker cups have an ActionRod suspended in their center. The ActionRod has an Agitator on it which bounces up and down when you shake the bottle. These two elements work together to ensure you get the perfect mix with just a couple of shakes.
- Performa bottles are made from top quality, shatter-resistant, Duraplex plastic that is 100% leak-free and comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty.
- The cap on these bad boys is completely secure and does not require a rubber seal, plus it tells you “you are awesome” every day!
- 28 Ounce Capacity
- Moreover, the handle is very convenient and it takes practically no effort to move it and hydrate yourself.
- And last but not the least, you can dismantle the shaker cup by removing the ActionRod from the lid, allowing you to give it a thorough cleaning, plus the bottle is completely dishwasher safe.
HOW TO CUSTOMIZE PERFORMA SHAKER CUPS
Performa has you covered when it comes to great shaker cups with custom logos. On each of our shaker cups, we use EXTRALAST UV INK which makes sure that your logo doesn’t wash off and long lasting.
The following is a step by step guide on how to create shaker cups with a custom logo on Performa:
Step 1 - Choose size and type of the shaker cup
Step 2 - Click on the “Get Started Now” blue button
Step 3 - Choose the color of your bottle
Step 4 - Add an image (You can choose one from your device or Instagram then choose to rotate or change the image size on shaker)
Step 5 - Add text (options include text size, text alignment, text color, font, line height, rotation). Additionally, you can make text square/rectangle or circular according to the design you have in mind.
Step 6 - Preview and approve the design
Step 7 - Finalize purchase (choose how many you want and add a payment method)
Pretty easy, right? We are sure you won’t have any trouble getting what you want. Give it a try and you’ll find this whole process to be extremely convenient.
Performa is for brands who want to broaden their marketing efforts and connect with their clients without spending a fortune while giving them a product that they love. From different size shaker bottles to fitness accessories, visit https://www.performacustom.com/ to experience the full range.
For more information about Performa and its customizable fitness products, please email sales@performacustom.com.
ABOUT PERFORMA CUSTOM
Driven by the need to help every health and fitness company broaden its marketing efforts, PERFORMA offers high-end customizable fitness items. Taking into account the clients’ colors, message, and mission, Performa carefully integrates their logo onto fitness products - from workout clothes, fitness accessories, and shaker bottles. Every item manufactured by Performa is guaranteed to be strong, practical, and long-lasting so that people proudly use and carry them for their exercise routines.
Our core values are Service, Integrity and Results Matter.
THE PERFORMA™ PROMISE - Limited Lifetime Guarantee
PERFORMA™ products are designed with the athlete in mind. Manufactured to perform under extreme conditions, PERFORMA™ products are THE choice for the fitness enthusiast.
PERFORMA™ proudly stands behind the design, quality, materials and workmanship that goes into every ultra-premium product we make. We are pleased to offer all our valued customers
Learn more about Performa at https://www.performacustom.com/.
