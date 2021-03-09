Cylynt names Carl Daly to lead Product Management
Cylynt’s announcement supports expansion plans in product innovation that translates actionable insight directly into additional revenue for software companies
Carl’s role in our product management will be a key accelerant for our partnerships and new growth opportunities, and I am delighted to welcome him to the Cylynt team”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cylynt announced Carl Daly is the latest senior appointment to join their team at a time of rapid growth and record sales for the software usage experts.
— Graham Kill
The Cylynt platform is trusted by some of the world’s leading software companies for enhanced business intelligence and globally is protecting around $50 billion of software assets. Cylynt solutions, which evolved from anti-piracy and license compliance roots, are an integral part of the ongoing battle to safeguard intellectual property against increasingly sophisticated evasion techniques and result in significant revenue recovery and brand protection. Detailed usage analytics provide unparalleled understanding into how users interact with a software vendor’s product and deliver valuable insight into customer experience, product development, lead generation, and sales processes.
“Carl joins us at a pivotal time in our planning,” said Graham Kill, Executive Chairman and CEO of Cylynt Group. “We are experiencing strong year-on-year growth and it is vital to build on our strength as we drive our expansion plans forward. These include complementing our partners’ offerings, addressing new verticals and geographies, and expanding our product innovation to further increase the opportunity for our customers to recover even more revenue. Carl’s role in our product management will be a key accelerant for our partnerships and new growth opportunities, and I am delighted to welcome him to the Cylynt team.”
With over eleven years’ sector experience, Daly will be responsible for managing the entire product life cycle of Cylynt’s portfolio of products, from strategic planning to tactical activities, including evolving existing capabilities and developing new products for the company.
“It is great to be joining Cylynt at such an exciting time,” Daly said. “Cylynt puts customers at the center of everything we do and protecting the software assets of some of the leading companies in the world is a huge responsibility and where I have significant experience. The pace of change is accelerating as the amount of data collected continues to increase. The value is in extracting the gold - the business insight that leads to data-driven decision making whether it is about software usage, customer support, sales generation or tackling overuse and recovering revenue. I look forward to the challenge of delivering the solutions that software companies need today and keeping one step ahead in innovating for tomorrow.”
From working in cyber defense product consultancy with tech heavyweight, BAE Systems, and investment bank protection specialists Murex and Information Mosaic (now IHT Markit), Daly has breadth and depth of experience in understanding customer requirements and translating this into solution implementation and execution. Daly’s appointment follows the recent announcement of Carolyn Dowling who has joined Cylynt as Director of Customer Success. A strategic move by Cylynt to anchor customer success to be central in everything the company does. Daly will play an instrumental role alongside Dowling and the customer success team, in shaping the future of Cylynt’s products in his new position.
“Carl brings a proven track record in delivering products that customers rely on to achieve their desired outcomes,” said Ted Miracco, CEO Cylynt US. “The challenges are constant as protection of assets is paramount, but in addition we are seeing an explosion of interest in the business intelligence our comprehensive telemetry provides.”
“Any organization can collect data,” Miracco adds “the challenge is what to do with it and how to turn it into data-driven insight. Cylynt is capable of taking in millions of records and making sense of them, aggregating that data, enriching the data, and putting it together so it is actionable. This is where a lot of the value add is and definitely a game-changer for our customers. With the experience he brings to our product management and with his strategic vision and customer focus, Carl is a very welcome addition to the Cylynt team.”
About Cylynt
Cylynt provides SaaS based antipiracy, license compliance and software monetization technology for the world’s leading software companies. Cylynt’s data-driven approach to software utilization enables technology companies to derive more value while protecting their IP. Cylynt helps clients make informed business decisions, correct licensing problems, and protect customers from unfair competition. With a solution for every budget, Cylynt’s innovative technologies organize, analyze, and interpret telemetry data into meaningful market insights and quality lead generation.
