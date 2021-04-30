Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Help a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Oklahoma to Get Compensated-If They Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

"Most Navy Veterans or people who had exposure to asbestos in the service or at work prior to 1982 and who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer never get compensated-even though they should.” — Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

According to the Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "Most Navy Veterans or people who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work prior to 1982 and who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer never get compensated-even though many to most should. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people like this too.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or person with recently has been diagnosed with lung cancer in Oklahoma and they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s

The Oklahoma US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, Stillwater, or anywhere in Oklahoma.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Oklahoma.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.