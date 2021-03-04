Self-Published Authors enjoying great success during pandemic

Three titles by same author over 2 years.

GM Books celebrates its 35 years in self and collaborative publishing. With a Pulitzer and 7 Best-Sellers our authors are enjoying sales activity.

Experiences of Clinical Practice" — Michael J. Young, M.D.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMBooks.com has several authors enjoying success during the pandemic.

Dr. Michael Young, a Urologists and Surgeon for 34 years gave up his private practice due to big pharma and the power of the insurance industry. He has written, The Illness of Medicine, what everyone needs to know as thousands of doctors are selling their private practice to local hospitals who then dictate how much time the doctor spends with clients, what medications and test they are permitted to use. Their annual bonus is based on how many of their patients are placed in that hospital, an incentive not known to the patient. Dr. Young has also created two new novels, The Consequence of Murder based in a medical setting and The Net of Deception his newest that is based on the sex industry, the Internet and that “Little Blue Pill.”

The newest author comes out of the UK. Marcus Papadopoulos, Ph.D. entitled Arise, Rossiya: The Return of Russia to World Politics...a powerful book at the perfect time after 4 years of "Russia, Russia, Russia" in Washington. Dr. Papadopoulos is a leading expert on Russia, and appears frequently on Sky News, BBC News, RT, Al Jazeera, Press TV and Al Mayadeen as an analyst on contemporary Russian affairs. He also specializes in Serbia and the former Yugoslavia and is an analyst in matters relating to Syria, Iran, international relations in general and British politics. Marcus earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Modern History at London Guildhall University; took a Masters degree in Modern History at Royal Holloway, University of London; and also at Royal Holloway, received a Ph.D. in 20th century Russian history. He is a member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery of the United Kingdom, in his capacity as publisher and editor of Politics First.