Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Passing of Rep. Pat Carney

March 3, 2021 (Anchorage, AK)Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of former Alaska State Representative Patrick ‘Pat’ Carney, who served in the Alaska State Legislature from 1979-1982 and 1991-1994.

“Pat Carney was a leader who made meaningful contributions in the Mat-Su Valley and the state as a whole. Pat was part of many significant decisions in Alaska’s history during his legislative service,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Rose and I knew him personally and thank Pat for his contributions over his multiple terms in office. We offer our condolences to the Carney family in their time of grieving.”

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff on Friday, March 5, 2021 in honor of Representative Carney.

