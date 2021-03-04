Brain Injury Awareness Month: New York Brain Injury Lawyers Invite Applications For 2021 TBI Scholarship
We decided that our scholarship should be an annual fund, and we are excited to be able to assist another student in 2021.”PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York brain injury lawyers De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, have opened applications for their 2021 Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship award.
— Shana De Caro
Now in its fifth year, the scholarship awards $1,000 to a student who is a survivor of traumatic brain injury and is pursuing a higher education.
Previous winners of the award include Hannah Mead, a student pursuing a degree in Marine Biology at the Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina, art student Luis Fierro Rios, Courtney Bruun-Anderson, a graduate student pursuing a Master’s degree in Social Work at the New York University Silver School of Social Work, and Tiffany Oliverio, who was pursuing a degree in Pre-Occupational and Occupational Therapy at Baker College in Flint, Michigan.
Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm and Chairwoman of the Brain Injury Association of America, explains why the firm introduced the scholarship, “We first introduced our scholarship program in March 2017 to coincide with Brain Injury Awareness month. We were deeply moved by the number of outstanding applications we received, and the courage of the amazing individuals who chose to say, ‘No. I will not let my brain injury stop me from pursuing my dreams’. After awarding the first scholarship to Courtney Bruun-Anderson in August 2017, we decided that our scholarship should be an annual fund, and we are excited to be able to assist another student in 2021.”
Last year’s winner, Hannah Mead, sustained a significant brain injury when she was just 5 years old and was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck from behind. Presenting the award to Mead in October 2020, Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in the firm, who chairs the New York State Traumatic Brain Injury Services Coordinating Council and is a former President of the Brain Injury Association of New York, commented:
“Hannah is a remarkable person, she appreciates the assistance of those who helped with rehabilitation, such as Brain Injury Services of Virginia, where she spent her childhood, and helped her find a way forward. Hannah realized she could help others who have sustained similar injuries, and give back by speaking publicly at conferences about her experiences. Her positive attitude is amazing, considering the long struggles she has had and continues to have, maintaining that every experience, including sustaining a traumatic brain injury, makes you stronger and wiser.”
The 2021 Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are currently enrolled in, or accepted to enroll at an accredited college or university within the United States, and have sustained a traumatic brain injury from an accident or traumatic event.
To apply, eligible students should complete the application form on the De Caro & Kaplen website, submit an essay describing the circumstances of their injury, and how they have worked to overcome it while pursuing an education.
Brain Injury Awareness Month is an annual public awareness campaign led by the Brain Injury Association of America. This year’s survivor-focused campaign “More Than My Brain Injury, aims to destigmatize the injury, highlighting the diversity of the population, and empowering survivors.
Applications for the De Caro & Kaplen , 2021 Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship are now being accepted at https://brainlaw.com/traumatic-brain-injury-scholarship-fund/, with an entry deadline of August 1st. The winner of this year’s award will be announced in September 2021.
Traumatic Brain Injury Annual Scholarship Fund 2021