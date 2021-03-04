Beacon EmbeddedWorks and Crank Software deliver advanced hardware and streamlined GUI development for embedded systems
Beacon EmbeddedWorks’ now partners with Crank Software to support Crank Storyboard on Beacon EmbeddedWorks' newest line of advanced embedded systems.EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, US, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks now partners with Crank Software to streamline high-performance GUI development for embedded systems. Beacon EmbeddedWorks’ newest line of advanced embedded systems now supports the rapid design and development technology of Crank Storyboard. This partnership makes it easier than ever for OEMs to realize exceptional devices with seamless integration between reliable hardware and industry-proven GUI development tools.
With System on Modules (SOMs) based on processors from trusted suppliers including NXP, Renesas, TI, and Xilinx, Beacon EmbeddedWorks acts as a comprehensive embedded module provider. Beacon EmbeddedWorks SOMs deliver a full range of connectivity and multimedia capabilities backed by complete in-house hardware and software support. As dependable, pre-certified, and feature dense solutions, Beacon EmbeddedWorks SOMs serve the most strenuous applications. Crank Software’s Storyboard embedded GUI framework can be used to develop sophisticated user experiences on Beacon EmbeddedWorks’ latest SOMs including cutting-edge NXP i.MX 8M based SOMs.
Crank Storyboard offers both designers and developers a powerful development framework to create outstanding user experiences that consumers crave. Offering a collaborative workspace for connected multimedia interface development, Storyboard is perfectly suited for development with a Beacon EmbeddedWorks SOM. With integrated tools for rapid Sketch and Photoshop design updates, and built-in target testing and validation features, OEMs can accelerate their development cycle, saving time while reducing cost.
“As a leading developer of embedded devices for regulated markets, Beacon EmbeddedWorks fully understands that the user experience is a critical element of the application of our technology. By partnering with Crank, we believe that we’ll be able to offer our customers not only the most advanced and customizable SOMs possible but also a highly valued embedded graphical user interface framework for building unmatched user experiences. This is a perfect combination to get our customers to market efficiently and with greater impact,” said Ankur Tandon, Chief Technology Officer & General Manager for Beacon EmbeddedWorks.
“Partnering with Beacon EmbeddedWorks helps the embedded systems industry get closer to creating innovative solutions for sophisticated and feature-rich GUI applications,” said Jason Clarke, VP Sales at Crank Software. “With hundreds of global clients using Crank Storyboard already, we’re excited to make it even easier for embedded GUI developers to deliver reliable, high-performance user experiences that are tailored to their markets and needs.”
About Beacon EmbeddedWorks
Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a Compass Electronics Solutions Company, was created to build on Logic PD’s 20-year history developing cutting-edge SOMs with new product lines and expanded capabilities. Beacon EmbeddedWorks’ comprehensive approach coordinates development and manufacturing engineers to deliver powerful technology and unwavering quality. As your new and improved embedded partner Beacon EmbeddedWorks exceeds expectations with pre-certified SOMs that are compact, secure, and customizable.
To learn more, visit beaconembedded.com
About Crank Software
Crank Software is a global innovator in embedded GUI solutions that accelerate the design and development of modern UX for tomorrow's IoT devices. Through the Storyboard™ framework, Crank drives innovation and faster time to market for brands wanting to deliver sophisticated customer experiences and unmatched performance.
With decades of domain expertise, brands such as Coca-Cola, John Deere, and Vorwerk rely on Crank to bridge the gap between UX vision and customer expectations.
To learn more, visit cranksoftware.com.
