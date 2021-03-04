SinglePoint Global Named to MSP 500's Pioneer 250 Category
Recognized for its innovative approach to IT managed servicesASHBURN, VA., USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SinglePoint Global, Inc., a leading IT managed services provider, today announced that it has been recognized by CRN's Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2021 in the Pioneer 250 category. This is the fourth consecutive year that SinglePoint Global has been recognized with this award. Each year, CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they've achieved over the previous two years.
The MSP 500’s honorees include leading North American solution providers that are advancing the IT channel environment. The list recognizes organizations with innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. The companies support customers with IT solutions that address ongoing complexities while optimizing operational efficiencies and systems to maximize returns on investments. The MSP Pioneer 250 have primarily built their business model around providing managed services to the small and medium-sized business market.
SinglePoint Global was founded in 2007, when CEO Gregory Browning, a veteran of the IT industry with over 18 years of experience, saw a demand in the market for a robust managed services provider that listens to customers and addresses business needs in more areas than just IT support. SinglePoint Global has grown rapidly and is now a premier IT service provider offering over nine different product lines.
“We meet the needs of our customers around the globe with our diversified suite of IT services. Whether your business requires a strong cybersecurity policy or you need strategic guidance to improve your overall IT performance, SinglePoint provides a single point of contact for your business needs," said Browning.
SinglePoint Global offers solutions to manage IT, such as cloud services that increase productivity and remove hardware headaches; unified communications to bring business communication into a more modern business model; network connectivity to ensure proper bandwidth; cybersecurity to safeguard any business against today's cyber threats, and colocation to house critical resources in a secure data center. SinglePoint Global also offers a managed help desk to support business teams.
As Browning explained, these service offerings, while separate, often overlap. Migrating to cloud computing affects security policy, for example. For this reason, SinglePoint Global’s synergistic approach to IT services gives clients confidence to change their technology strategies without concerns about exposing themselves to security risks or unexpected cost consequences down the line.
“SinglePoint Global's mission is to deliver full-featured cloud productivity and communication services over advanced networks, increasing efficiency for companies based on their infrastructure and business requirements,” Browning added. “Our ability to reach a global audience with our communications platform allows us to be a single point of contact for all our customers' IT needs."
SinglePoint Global specializes in solutions for healthcare, legal, technology, non-profits, education, and government contracting businesses. The company's solutions can secure sensitive data for patients, students, and clients, help maintain HIPAA compliance and improve communication between team members.
To learn more about SinglePoint Global and how they can help with business IT needs, visit SinglePointGlobal.com.
