Desiclik.com – Largest Online Indian Store is touching new high

HICKSVILLE, NY, USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A US-based e-commerce marketplace, desiclik.com; the largest Indian store online in the USA is all set to touch new high. Catering to the needs of millions of Indians in the US, desiclik.com has emerged as the largest shopping portal offering exclusive Indian products online at the click of a button across several verticals.

Based on feedback from customers, desiclik.com was recently upgraded with a facelift and tons of new features both for customers and sellers to improve their online shopping experience. Making shopping experience friction less and turning visitors into loyal customers is the top priority.

In an effort to strategically position itself as a leading e-commerce player in the US for South Asians, DesiClik has joined hands with several wholesale distributors across the country to offer great products at lowest price. This has helped adding new product offering in various categories.

Some of the most popular categories

1) Indian Grocery: The Indian grocery online section has all the desi items for your everyday and seasonal needs. Anything you want to cook at home and need spices, you are sure to find them here. Grocery like atta, rice, dal, spices, masala, instant heat & eat meals & fresh sweets are all available at cheapest price with seamless and contactless delivery anywhere in the USA with free shipping option. You can order best quality Indian grocery online from your favorite brands which you have trusted for years back home in India.

If you have a sweet tooth, you can also find tasty and authentic mouth watering Indian sweets aka Mithai and desi snacks that are made in the US using the same recipe that you use to crave back home in India. Brands like haldiram, bikaji vadilal that were hard to find in the US earlier can easily be found at desiclik.

2) Home & Kitchen: As part of a wide variety of Indian products, desiclik has a huge catalog for home and kitchen. Anything you can imagine that you need for your home or restaurant kitchen, can be found at desiclik. Whether you are looking for Indian kitchenware, cookware, Indian mixer grinder, pressure cooker or utensils you will not be disappointed when you check out their wide spectrum of selection.

3) Puja and festivals: With 15 official languages in India and a variety of culture in various different regions of India, Indians celebrate numerous festivals across the globe and based on the region you are in India. What and how you celebrate your culture and festival can be different.

Desiclik helps their customers to keep the tradition alive and offers a variety of products dedicated to different festivals. You can also send gifts to your friends and family in traditionally packed gifts! Sending mithai on Diwali is a tradition and DesiClik.com helps you live that tradition.

If you practice Hindu religion, you can find a large variety of wooden, oxidized and marble mandir / temples to make a puja room at your home.

4) Traditional Clothing: Any celebration may it be wedding or and Indian festival; it cannot be complete without looking your traditional best that reflects who you are and your roots. Indian ethnic wear is filled with culture and heritage. Every occasion shines brighter because of the beautiful traditional Indian prints and handloom works on fabrics that make the clothes even more attractive.

Find clothing of your choice from a wide variety of choices on salwar kameez, churidars, sarees, lehenga cholis, bridal wear, kurtas, sherwani and what not. They are available for men, women, boys and girls. You can also find traditional Indian clothes for new born.

Desiclik.com offer beautiful Indian wear online in the USA at the best price without compromising on quality with free shipping option.

Special Offers: With aim to acquiring new customers everyday, desiclik offers free shipping 1000+ items, many coupons from 10% to 50% off from various vendors and new customers can avail a discount of 5% on 95% of the products across the website.

When asked for a big picture about desiclik.com, Sadhana Bothra – co-founder of desiclik replied –

In next five years, we plan to become the Amazon for ethnic Indian products outside of India.

We see a tremendous growth potential for this business, both among Indian and mainstream Americans. Within India, we are looking to grow the business in some of the major NRI-focused cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad with reverse gifting to Indian from US. Almost 10 per cent of the sales outside of the US are from India, with festivals contributing towards a large number of gifting-driven transactions. This is expected considering three million Indians in the US have left behind more than one million parents back home in India, and they send back gifts to their children and grandchildren abroad.

We also have strategies to launch a B2B marketplace for vendors in India. This new platform will essentially be a B2B marketplace for business goods and supplies that will help suppliers and exporters in India and businesses in the US to trade with each other.

DesiClik is looking to raise funds from investors as it looks to scale up its operations and expand into new markets. The investment is aimed at building an offshore team in India, towards technological upgrades and developing intellectual property. The funding will also be used for the development of the B2B platform in India, the fulfillment center in the US and enhanced focus on marketing.

About DesiClik:

DesiClik is the largest US-based vertical e-commerce marketplace specializing in Indian products that span across 150+ categories. Some of the most popular categories are Indian grocery items, traditional apparel, ethnic jewelry, handicraft, gifts, furniture, restaurant equipment, religious and puja items, festive goods and household items. The company was started by an Indian couple - Deepak Agarwal and Sadhana Bothra - in 2014.